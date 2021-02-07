Donald Trump was the best thing for the Christian Church in America ‘since maybe Jesus’, says Newsmax guest





Donald Trump has been the best thing to happen to the Christian Church in the United States since Jesus himself said this week as an author and guest on Newsmax.

Author and life coach Rachel Hamm appeared on The American Agenda with host Heather Childers this week, discussing a recent Vox column claiming Trump was a “disaster for American Christianity.” Hamm disagreed, saying she found the premise of the article ridiculous and insisting that her contributions for American Christians were only surpassed by Jesus.

The clip of Hamm’s appearance was shared on Twitter by Jason Campbell, a researcher for left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America, and garnered viral attention. Many rejected his assertion.

Newsmax guest: “President Trump has been the best thing that has happened to the Christian church in America since maybe Jesus” pic.twitter.com/0m10LFMeZE

– Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 5, 2021

“Jesus was not a Christian. And he didn’t start religion. He knew better. He taught love and mercy, ”actor and filmmaker James Morrison tweeted.

The segment discussed Trump’s popularity among Christians, especially evangelicals, a group where he has consistently achieved some of his highest approval ratings. This was a point discussed by commentator David French in the Vox article. He said Trump had support for this group almost by default, and not through outreach or special actions to promote their religion.

“White Evangelicals are Republicans, and Republicans are White Evangelicals, which has been the case for a long time now, and Trump was just the Republican nominee, so he had to work incredibly hard to lose their support,” he said. he declared.

French added that many of these supporters have stayed informed of politics exclusively through Fox News and Conservative Talk Radio, giving them a misleading impression of the former president’s contributions and the threat posed to the United States. by those on the left. This left many of them believing that Trump was justified in some of his more extreme positions, French said.

“The other thing is a lot of these people really believe, because of where they get their information, that the country is in some kind of emergency that justifies Trump’s extremism,” he said. declared.

Trump has often been criticized for his appeals to Christians, which critics say were often contradicted by his policies that went against Christian teachings. In June last year, he came under heavy criticism for holding a photo op outside a church that had been damaged during the previous night’s protests – a photo taken after federal law enforcement evicted him from force a group of nonviolent protesters. so Trump and senior administration officials can walk from the White House to the nearby church.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos