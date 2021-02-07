SMOKING CORNER: THE DEATH OF INTELLECT – Journal





One point that supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan really like to make is that he is a self-made man. They insist that the country be ruled by people like him and not by those born into wealth and power.

According to American historian Richard Hofstadter, these views are widely disseminated by the middle classes. For Hofstadter, this point of view also has an element of anti-intellectualism. In his 1963 book, Anti-intellectualism in American Life, Hofstadter writes that when the middle class does achieve political influence, it develops a strong aversion to what it sees as a political elite. But since this elite has more access to better avenues of education, the middle class is also developing an anti-intellectual attitude, insisting that as a leader a self-taught man is better than a better educated man.

Basic support for the Khans comes from the middle classes of Pakistan. And even though he’s a graduate of the prestigious Oxford University, he speaks louder when it comes to cricket, a sport that once turned him into a star, than anything to do with what he’s meant to be. ‘address as Prime Minister of the country.

But many of his supporters don’t have a problem with that, especially unlike his equally well-educated opponents Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, who seem much more articulate when it comes to politics. For supporters of the Khans, these two men belong to dynastic elites who cannot relate to the feelings of ordinary people like an autodidact can.

It’s another question that Khan is not the kind of self-taught man his followers would like people to believe. He came from a wealthy family that had roots in the country’s military-bureaucratic establishment. He attended prestigious educational institutions and spent most of his youth as a socialite in London. Indeed, while the Bhutto and Sharif descendants were born into the wealth and power that contributed to their rise in politics, the political ambitions of the Khans were carefully nurtured by the military establishment.

Nonetheless, perhaps aware that his personality is not suited to support an intellectual inclination, Khan has positioned himself as a self-taught person who appeals to the habits of ordinary people. He doesn’t.

For example, wearing the national costume and using everyday Urdu lingo no longer cuts it. This was the case when former Prime Minister ZA Bhutto did the same. But years after his demise in 1979, those populist antics have become a worn-out cliché. The difference between the two is that Bhutto was a bona fide intellectual. Even his idea of ​​presenting himself as a man of the people arose from a rigorous intellectual scheme. However, Khan appeals to this particular middle-class disposition that Hofstadter was writing about.

When he tries to sound deep, his opinions usually seem to be a mishmash of theories of some Islamic and so-called postcolonial scholars. The result is rhetoric that actually ends with an air of anti-intellectualism.

So what is anti-intellectualism? This is a point of view hostile to intellectuals. According to Walter E. Houghton, in the 1952 edition of the Journal of the History of Ideas, the first terms of known use date back to 1881 in England, when science and ideas such as the separation of religion and State, and the supremacy of reason gained momentum.

This sparked resentment in some sections of British society who began to suspect that intellectuals were formulating these ideas to undermine the importance of long-standing theology and traditions.

According to American historian Robert D. Cross, as populism began to become a major theme of American politics at the turn of the 20th century, some mainstream politicians politicized anti-intellectualism as a means of presenting themselves as men of the people. For example, US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909) and Woodward Wilson (1913-1921) insisted that character was more important than intellect.

Throughout the twentieth century, the politicized current of anti-intellectualism was active in various regions. Communist regimes in China, the Soviet Union, and Cambodia have systematically eliminated intellectuals after describing them as remnants of overthrown bourgeois cultures. In Germany, the far-right intelligentsia distinguished between passive and active intellectuals. Apparently, the passive intellectuals were abstract and therefore useless, while the active were men of action. Hundreds of so-called passive intellectuals were harassed, exiled or killed in Nazi Germany.

In the 1950s, American intellectuals began to be suspected by Tiger members of the Republican Party of serving the interests of Communist Russia. In former East Pakistan, hundreds of intellectuals were fiercely targeted for their support of Bengali nationalism.

But as these forms of anti-intellectualism emerged from established political forces on both the left and the right, according to American historian of science Michael Shermer, a more curious idea of ​​anti-intellectualism began to develop within western universities.

In the September 1, 2017 issue of Scientific American, Shermer writes that this was because postmodernism began to hijack various academic disciplines in the 1990s.

Postmodernism emerged in the 20th century as a critique of modernism. He derided modernism as a destructive force that had used its ideas of secularism, democracy, economic progress, science and reason as tools of subjugation. Shermer writes that, in the 1990s, postmodernism postulated that there was no objective truth and that science and empirical facts are tools of oppression. It was then that even the famous left-wing intellectual Noam Chomsky began to warn that postmodernism had turned anti-science.

Post-colonialism or the critique of the remnants of Western colonialism was also a product of postmodernism. Oliver Lovesey in his book The Postcolonial Intellectual and historian Arif Dirlik in the 1994 issue of The Critical Inquiry, attack postcolonialism as a discipline now populated by groups of non-white academics who have found themselves in positions privileged in Western universities.

Lovesey quotes Slovenian philosopher Slavoj iek as saying: “Postcolonialism is the brainchild of some wealthy Indians who saw that they could have a good career in the best Western universities by playing on the guilt of white liberals.

Imran Khan is a classic example of how postmodernism and post-colonialism have become cynical anti-intellectual activities. Khan often reminds us that social and economic progress should not be undertaken to please the West because it has colonial meaning.

So, with his regime presiding over a steep economy and strong political polarization, the prime minister was recently reported (in the Jan. 22 issue of the Friday Times) as discussing with his ministers whether to make the government mandatory. carrying babies to all women television presenters. Go figure it out.

Posted in Dawn, EOS, February 7, 2021

