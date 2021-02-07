Donald trumps revolutionary foreign policy





Donald Trump leaves Air Force One, image via Picryl

BESA Center Perspectives Paper n ° 1921, February 7, 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: The foreign policy legacy of former US President Donald Trump has been, overall, a major success. From Asia to Europe and via the Middle East, he has managed to achieve many notable firsts. He left peace agreements and initiatives behind while eliminating terrorists and confronting strategic threats in unprecedented and unorthodox ways.

Donald Trump has succeeded in accelerating and deepening a slow political and social transformation that began in the United States almost two decades ago. His revolutionary method of handling foreign policy issues was a political shock to the system which contrasted sharply with the approaches of its predecessors, who preferred not to deviate from the traditional path.

In Asia, the former president made an unprecedented effort to solve the North Korean problem, an area in which US policy had not seen breakthroughs since 1953. Trump took an unorthodox approach and showed a political resolve that many American presidents lacked, despite his never having been a politician. In the Korean Demilitarized Zone, he briefly crossed the border with North Korea, making him the first sitting US president to enter that country. Without Chinese pressure on Pyongyang to thwart Trump’s success, the world’s most fortified border might have ceased to exist during his tenure.

The so-called Trump-Tsai call in December 2016 marked the first time since 1979 that a U.S. president or elected president had addressed a Taiwanese president directly. The Trump administration was the first to put strong economic pressure on Beijing to contain its expansionist ambitions, and was the first and only Western government to publicly blame China for its role in the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017, Trump successfully revived the Quad, or Asian NATO, which is a strategic forum between the United States, Australia, Japan, and India to counter China’s growing influence in the Asia region. Peaceful.

In Europe, Trump negotiated a landmark agreement last year between Kosovo and Serbia on normalizing relations in which countries agreed to restore flights between Belgrade and Pristina for the first time since the 1999 war.

Trump also achieved a historic accomplishment in negotiating peace agreements between four Arab states, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan and Israel within months, a feat unmatched by any of his predecessors. Trump turned out to be the first US president to keep his election promise to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and he was the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall.

Sudan is now closer than ever to the United States. Just 25 years ago, Khartoum was home to Osama bin Laden while Bill Clinton was concerned about his sex scandals, allowing the founder of Al Qaeda to move to Afghanistan and prepare for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It was Trump who, in the space of 10 months, eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Al-Qaedas No.2 Abu Muhammad Masri and Qassem Soleimani, the mastermind of military and subversive operations. Iranian women in the Middle East. Masri, who played a leading role in planning the bombings against the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, was targeted in a joint operation with Israeli agents on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, which took place while Clinton was in power.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize just nine months after taking office with no success to justify the prestigious award, left him with the political legacy of a defeatist nuclear deal with the Iran, from which Trump has withdrawn. Obama also left Trump in crushing chaos in Syria, where Bashar Assad crossed the Obamas chemical red line without retaliation. It was Trump, not Obama, who first launched airstrikes against the chemical arsenal in Damascus.

At the heart of Trump’s foreign policy vision was to avoid random wars and push for peace while undermining the forces that threaten global prosperity, security and stability by constraining them politically, militarily and economically. .

Nonetheless, the left-dominated American and Western media viewed Trumps’ foreign policy with cynicism, skepticism and prejudice, despite the fact that he was the first president in decades not to engage in foreign wars for its mandate.

Trump broke the political chain that had prevailed for decades in the United States. In the process, he appeared to prove that his base is larger than that of the Republican Party itself.

Although Trump lost the election, Trumpism was not defeated. On the contrary: it took root and became the wild card in the American political equation. It could even spread beyond the borders of the United States and become a global movement against the Deep State, wherever it is located.

View PDF

Rauf Baker is a journalist and researcher with expertise on Europe and the Middle East.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos