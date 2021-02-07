After Jagan urged PM Modi to consider a plan to divest from RINL; TDP MP resigns in protest





On Friday, TDP MP Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigned his post in protest against the plan to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Stating that locals cannot digest the privatization of the plant, Rao called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the decision. The former minister also said he would launch a non-partisan Joint Action Committee in agitation asking the Center to reverse its decision to privatize Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, which owns a steel plant in the city. READ | AP CM Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi urging reconsideration of divestment of Vizag steel plant The inhabitants cannot digest the privatization of the factory. The factory suffered losses because it does not have its own mines. CM Reddy has to put pressure on PM. I will launch a non-political joint action committee as an agitation asking the Center to revoke its decision: Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP https://t.co/6KnK1ZN2Zi pic.twitter.com/RcvCDYiotK – ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Rao, representing the North Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam, said his resignation letter was sent to the chamber speaker. Meanwhile, all unions affiliated with the steel plant and civil societies continued their agitation for two days, protesting the decision to privatize the steel plant. READ | TDP MLA resigns in protest against RINL privatization CM Reddy urges PM Modi to reconsider divestment Earlier today, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, urging the government to reconsider its plan to divest the Visakhapatnam steel plant. He also suggested immediate measures to be taken to strengthen the viability of the plant. He argued that the factory would become a profitable business with some support from the central government instead of going the divestment route. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is the largest industrial unit of the state’s public sector, creating employment opportunities for nearly 20,000 people directly and other indirect employment opportunities in the city of Visakhapatnam. This is the first land-based integrated steel plant in India, Andhra CM said, expressing its assurance to work in tandem with the Union government to “relaunch the plant to unleash greater value for society and in particular for the people of Andhra Pradesh. “ READ | Andhra Pradesh finalizes tenders for 6,400 MW solar power plants in 10 parks The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the 100% strategic privatization of steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), including the abandonment of management control through privatization. RINL is a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Ltd. The proceeds from the strategic sale of RINL would form part of the divestment target for the next fiscal year. The government budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore for divestment in fiscal year 2021-22 starting April 1. On January 27, 2021, the AECB gave its approval in principle for a 100% strategic divestment of the Indian government’s stake in RINL as well as management control through privatization. pic.twitter.com/hvNtidKABs – Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) February 3, 2021 READ | TDP MPs meet with Amit Shah; Urge Home Secretary to restore law and order in Andhra Pradesh







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos