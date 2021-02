Talking reportedly offered the Trump Organization a 40% stake in the presidential positions at the time.

Speak, the social network popular among members of the far right, was well aware that having then-President Donald Trump as a user was going to do wonders for its popularity. And he was ready to woo him with a strategy that appealed to the president who often touted his supposed ability to make trade deals. As part of negotiations to make Talking Trumps the main social network, the company ended up offering the Trump Organization a 40% stake in the company, BuzzFeed News reports. As part of the deal, Trump would commit to post everything on Speak First and wait at least four hours before posting it on another platform.

It’s unclear how involved the former president got into the negotiations, but BuzzFeed reports make it clear that these one-off and occasional conversations weren’t made. Discussions between the Trump Organization and Parler began last summer. It appears that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale played a key role, as he had considered setting up an account for the president on the site as early as 2019. Parscale was the one who, along with campaign lawyer Alex Cannon, later met with Parler CEO John Matze and two shareholders to discuss the idea. Matze said earlier this week that he was fired from the company.

As soon as it learned of the negotiations, the White House advisers’ office immediately put the brakes on the talks, warning that any deal would violate ethical rules. But talks resumed after Trump lost his re-election. All talk apparently came to a halt after the Capitol Riot, and Google and Apple pulled Talking from their app stores. It was then taken offline when Amazon decided to no longer host it. Parscale told BuzzFeed that Trump was never part of the talks and they were never more important. Still, some experts say at least the mere negotiations and the subsequent offer would warrant an investigation. While then President Trump bragged that ethics rules did not apply to him, corruption laws apply and courts have ruled Trump’s social media posts to be a official activity while in office, said Scott Amey, general counsel for Project on Government Oversight, a watchdog group.

Last month, Matze said in a court filing that Trump had considered setting up an account on Speak under the pseudonym Person X. Matze claimed that Amazon Web Services was aware of the possibility and stopped hosting the site in order to to deny Trump a social media platform. Amazon denied the allegation, saying the suspension had nothing to do with politics.

