Burn down the house





A scenario touted aloud by a prominent journalist makes headlines for plotting a way to bring down Imran Khan and his government, as he indeed forces the army – a suspected IK supporter – to succumb to the pressure of dysfunction and paralysis in place and to give up supporting it any further. He suggests that parliament should not be allowed to function through planned resignations which, when replaced by by-elections, should resign again and impose a continuing paralysis of perpetual institutional dysfunction.

Without a functioning parliament, the country and its economy will lose all credibility and come to a standstill. The scenario then poses the choice, essentially on the army: if you persist with Imran Khan and the PTI in government, you will not have a functional political system or economy, only turmoil, chaos and anarchy (engineering); otherwise, abandon the current government and its leaders in so many different ways that the military is known to have used in the past to remove leaders and remove governments. Paradoxical? Indeed. In plain English, this is called “Blackmail”. Burning down the house, holding a knife to your throat, or holding a gun to your head all count as blackmail. No one advocates such a remedy against their own country, nation and people. You have to be blinded by something intense to wish for such miserable adversity. Politics is supposed to find ways not to close the avenues. He opens the doors and not the windows. It is the art of the possible and if you do the impossible you become a statesman.

The reporter lists two revealing terms to achieve the goal of moving an elected government. First, “to create a ‘crisis of legitimacy’ for the government of the day” and force the hand of those who continue to support this government (my words and its intention) to abandon their support for the government of the day. A “dubious” government will soon be delegitimized and isolated from the world system. It will lose its credibility and trust with potential partners in the global system. This will harm not only the economy but also the nation’s foreign relations where the allies too will be reluctant to approach such a regime, including China. And that will pay CPEC’s set to extract an unbearable cost on a chance to recover from a stranded economy still stagnant because of Covid. In addition to increasing the pain of supporting this government, it also helps to demonstrate the incompetence of this government, threatening a wider collapse. A paralysis of the political, social and economic order will only reinforce the perception of the incompetence of this government. The recipe is intended either to cause a collapse, or to fear a collapse that will force a new game, or failure. The ultimate goal is to actualize the end of Imran Khan.

There is an undeclared but equally suicidal purpose hidden in this makeup which essentially emerges from the stigma of the military to force it to step down from its role at the national level. This will then open up space for some for more traditional political forces to compete for the return of power from an outsider (IK) to established political actors (PML-N and PPP). To this end, the military will have to come under sufficient pressure on issues that are sensitive to it. The implicit argument suggests that the military is risking its popularity and is increasingly disparaged in places such as the Punjab – the traditional stronghold of the military. It may sound like overkill, but when used in conjunction with the imposition of functional paralysis, it may simply force the military to rethink their position, according to the script. If it also means damaging the image and respect for the military, it serves a intended purpose.

Another sprinkling among many concerns the hybrid nature of this order. The apparent cooperation on most matters between government and military is called to be undemocratic as if everything else undertaken by any order were democratic – democracy is too narrowly defined to suit the genius of our political system. This line of argument delegitimizes Imran Khan and vilifies the military for their assertion “beyond their domain”. Incumbent incompetence finds critics to appear credible regardless of the self-serving nature of the argument, but it is patently unfair to poke fun at the PTI’s political or democratic credentials for its poor performance in government. The party has strengths to build on even as it must learn the lessons of why it may have wasted a valuable opportunity to redefine political culture in Pakistan away from its tribal, parochial and elitist nature. .

The facts speak differently. It was for the first time in the past two decades that a third party found their way to power in what had become a two-party system. Insufficient accountability and tainted land tenure have meant that the confidence and credibility of the two main parties has been severely affected by the people as a whole. The PTI therefore found an improbable entry. Much of this also had to do with energizing the generally dormant electoral base that had always stood above the political fray, as in fact a very successful populist campaign that the party now struggles to keep up with when ‘he is in power. The two biggest parties in the 2018 elections, the PTI and the PML-N, won around 17 million and 12 million votes respectively. It wasn’t a manipulated vote at all, if at all. Whether it repeats itself depends on whether people’s romance with PTI has worn off.

Thinking back to this week’s work in parliament, the act of disruption and artificial chaos is already in play. The PDM announced at its meeting this week that this non-cooperation will continue in parliament. The chaos is now in good faith. Alongside the opposition, she continues to trash and reject anything the government proposes to do. It is then the plan of the PDM (combined opposition) to convert this non-cooperation and this parliamentary disturbance into physical anarchy. The PDM hopes that it will generate enough interest among the people to add mass and momentum to the PDM movement through a “long march”. To this day, the masses seem to have shrugged their shoulders, for lack of serious efforts on the part of these players to redeem their fate. For the most part, it remains a raging thirst for power. Still, the march could simply generate enough pressure on the military to expel Imran Khan, the PDM hopes.

Freedom of association and expression underpins a political system. Denying it to others and restricting it only to families and traditional political dynasties remains as doomed as it is fundamentally flawed. Dismissing the PTI as a real political force in the country contradicts the broader goal sought in civil supremacy, political freedom and democratic pursuit. Nor is a true political culture built around undermining the political, economic and social stability of the country. The subversion of national cohesion and artificial anarchy is not the way to regain power. It remains clearly insidious. IK is unlikely to submit, but others will have to see through such Machiavellian endeavors as well.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 7, 2021.

