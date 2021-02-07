Taiwan Military Researcher Observes Australia’s Efforts to Counter Chinese Expansion | Taiwan News





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Canberra Times, photo by Adam Taylor)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Canberra Times, photo by Adam Taylor) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese military researcher Paul Huang () recently published a briefing highlighting measures taken by Australia in response to China’s expansion into the South China Sea and the South Pacific. In the report, Huang, an associate researcher in the Defense Strategy and Resources Division of the Institute of National Defense and Security Research, said that in response to China’s growing military influence in the South Pacific, Australia had strengthened its security cooperation with the United States and India. He also said that the ocean nation will continue to conduct surveillance operations in the northern Indian Ocean and South China Sea, to strengthen its capacity to respond to challenges related to the “gray area, “and establish a military base in northern Australia, CNA reported. Huang said Australia has been wary of Beijing’s southward expansion since the 1950s. In the decades since the height of the Cold War, he established a military alliance with the United States and participated in numerous regional military exercises. He also mentioned that Australia announced the “Pacific Step Up” strategy in 2018, leading to the establishment of the “Pacific Fusion Center“in the Republic of Vanuatu, which opens this year. The mission of the center is” to aggregate, analyze and disseminate “information intended for Indo-Pacific countries in order to” better identify and respond to the wide range of threats to regional security, “but it’s mainly focused on combating Chinese influence and Beijing’s security threats to the South Pacific,” Huang said. According to Huang, Canberra and Washington held the 30th Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations at the end of July last year, in which the two sides said they would increase their operations in the South China Sea to ensure regional peace and stability. Australia is also trying to increase its trade with Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea and other countries in the region to reduce its dependence on the Chinese market, said the searcher. However, Huang noted that since the current volume of trade between Australia and China is greater than the total volume of trade between Australia and other countries in the region, it may not be able to change its dependence on towards China in the short term.

