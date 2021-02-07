Politics
Boris Johnson is under pressure to open schools early as Tory MPs urge him to bring children back to class after midterm
BORIS Johnson is under pressure to reopen schools early as some Tory MPs backed a call for children to return to class after midterm.
The prime minister announced that schools cannot reopen until March 8, but 18 Tory MPs backed UsforThem – a campaign calling for schools to reopen on February 22.
Among those supporting this pledge are former cabinet minister Esther McVey, ex-ministers Steve Baker, Tim Loughton and Harriet Baldwin, The telegraph reports.
Ms Mcvey said today: “With the rollout of immunization going so well on the one hand and the enormous harm done to children by not giving them education on the other hand, I really hope that we will be able to open the doors of schools, classrooms and playgrounds on February 22.
“It’s just not fair to keep kids locked up like this, especially once we’ve vaccinated the four main risk groups.”
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, also supported the campaign.
Conservative MP Karl McCartney said children should be allowed to return to class from February 22 because school closures cause them “enormous harm”.
‘HUGE DAMAGE’
Some scientists have also supported calls for schools to reopen after mid-term.
Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: “I think there might be a need to open schools earlier – I am thinking in particular of schools for children under 11, where the evidence that they are contributing to the spread of the epidemic in the population as a whole is much weaker. “
The prime minister said he “understands that people want to go further” and get back to normalcy as quickly as possible – and insisted: “I share this urgency”.
But he pledged not to open schools too early to avoid the risk of the nation being “forced to back down” in case coronavirus infections start to rise again.
The Prime Minister added: “This is the cautious approach, you better stick to it.”
Mr Johnson said March 8 would be the “first” the government thinks lockdown rules can be relaxed.
Only children of primary workers are currently allowed to attend school, while most students study at home.
Some parents have been accused of unfairly claiming key worker status in an attempt to send children to class after the education ministry expanded the categories of vulnerable children who may still attend.
For this reason, schools contact parents’ workplaces to verify that they are not lying about being key workers.
Scotland and Wales recently announced plans to reopen schools on February 22, but Boris Johnson has insisted the number of coronavirus cases in England is still “alarming”.
A high-level government source said: “We will proceed with caution and prudence to open up on the basis of the best available scientific evidence and data and to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
“The Prime Minister has made it clear that our first step must be to reopen the schools.”
