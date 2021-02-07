PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay hospital foundation

During his second visit in a fortnight to Assam, to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an ambitious road network project on Sunday and lay the foundations for two medical schools. The prime minister will address a rally in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district around noon before leaving for West Bengal. On January 23, Modi addressed a rally in Sivasagar district and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.

Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for April-May, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party-led coalition is attempting another term in power by announcing and launching several major projects.

I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the Asom Mala program will be launched, which will strengthen the state’s infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assams’ economic progress and improve connectivity, Modi tweeted on Saturday evening.

Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Glad to have another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue to work for the overall development of Assams. pic.twitter.com/b1Ve5iOGwf – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost the health infrastructure in Assams. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. This has benefited not only Assam but also the entire northeast, he added.

Modeled on Bharat Mala, the Asom Mala project aims to improve 890 km of public highways and build and repair major district roads across the state at a cost of nearly 8210 crore.

To be built at the cost of 1122 crore, the medical schools of Biswanath and Charaideo districts will have 100 MBBS seats and 500-bed hospitals.