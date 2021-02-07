Politics
PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay hospital foundation
The day-long trip will be the prime minister’s second visit to Assam, bound for the poll, in two weeks. Last month, he visited Sivasagar and handed out land grant certificates to 106,000 landless families.
Through Utpal parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Guwahati
UPDATE FEB 7, 2021 10:57 am IST
During his second visit in a fortnight to Assam, to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an ambitious road network project on Sunday and lay the foundations for two medical schools. The prime minister will address a rally in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district around noon before leaving for West Bengal. On January 23, Modi addressed a rally in Sivasagar district and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.
Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for April-May, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party-led coalition is attempting another term in power by announcing and launching several major projects.
I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the Asom Mala program will be launched, which will strengthen the state’s infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assams’ economic progress and improve connectivity, Modi tweeted on Saturday evening.
The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost the health infrastructure in Assams. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. This has benefited not only Assam but also the entire northeast, he added.
Read also | ‘Glad to see the enthusiasm’: PM Modi ahead of his visit to Assam, Bengal tomorrow
Modeled on Bharat Mala, the Asom Mala project aims to improve 890 km of public highways and build and repair major district roads across the state at a cost of nearly 8210 crore.
To be built at the cost of 1122 crore, the medical schools of Biswanath and Charaideo districts will have 100 MBBS seats and 500-bed hospitals.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]