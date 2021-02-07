Weekend update fires shots at Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump – Deadline





Michael Che and Colin Jost, hosts of SNL’s Weekend Update, added layers of criticism against Georgian MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, who publicly supported QAnon and shared conspiracy theories.

“Anyone who believes these crazy conspiracies must be as blind as Stevie Wonder claims to be,” Che said of Greene’s beliefs in QAnon’s anti-democratic conspiracy theory.

Jost also toasted Greene’s apologies for sharing the conspiracy theories. After catching the heat for sharing theories about “Jewish space lasers” among others, Greene said that “no one is perfect”. Jost was quick to put holes in his statement.

“No one is perfect” is a cute little phrase you say when messing up an order for lunch, not accusing kids of faking a mass shooting, ”he said. “It’s the same reason: ‘Did I do that? was (Steve) Urkel’s thing, not OJ’s.

The duo turned to “former social media influencer” Donald Trump. Almost a week after almost omitting any mention of the former president in their segment, the presenters discussed Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Following reports that Trump would not testify before Congress for inciting a violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Jost had some advice for the former host of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“Stop feeling sorry for yourself, put on your extension and pretend it’s Maury Povich and you’re not the father,” Jost said, noting that the impeachment trial would be fun to watch. Jost added that Trump could possibly read the tweets he has not been able to post since his social media ban in the upcoming trial.

SNL cast members Heidi Garnder and Mikey Day have also joined the “Weekend Update” segment, posing as the leaders of an organization that seeks to “cancel” children for the slightest controversy.

“Weekend Update” also touched on Morgan Wallen’s racial slurs controversy, Joe Biden’s stimulus control proposals and more.

Watch the opening segment of Weekend Update above.

