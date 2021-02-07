Beijing moves subtle sign of blatant military weak spot

China is strengthening its forces in the west of the country, near India. Photo / Getty Images

Beijing is generally not reluctant to showcase its military prowess.

He explosively brags about how he can respond to all threats “at any time”; he builds artificial islands in the middle of the South China Sea and performs jet sorties in Taiwan’s airspace while constantly threatening to invade the island.

But an announcement at the end of January, concerning a reorganization of its army in the western part of the vast nation, was notably more bureaucratic and drier in nature.

The Daily People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as the name suggests, army spokesperson, reported on the intensification of operations within the Western Theater Command (WTC), whose headquarters is in the central city of Chengdu.

The defense systems of the WTC’s Army and Air Force were to be integrated into a joint US-style operation in a move that “would complement each other and better ensure China’s air security in the country. joint operations in the region ”.

A report in the Global Times, a state-owned company, said that army and air force weapons and equipment would now be an “integrated cross-sectional service” in Western command.

“The integration of the two will cover all types of targets more effectively, and the more facilities there are in the joint system, the stronger and more resilient the system will be,” Chinese military aviation expert Fu Qianshao told the newspaper. .

The dullness of the words, however, can mask a stark admission of one of China’s military weaknesses.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo / File

The WTC is one of the five military regions that cover China. In his kingdom are the restless regions of Tibet and Xinjiang. Basically, it also manages China’s complex and highly controversial border with its nuclear armed neighbor India.

Despite China’s superiority on paper at least over India, this dispute has not gone all the way to Beijing.

In India, some Chinese observers said the move recognized that the performance of the PLA at the border was “below normal” and that the troops stationed there were “not a professional force”.

The five theater orders of the Chinese army. Photo / Supplied

Over the past year, clashes have been frequent between troops belonging to the two nations, with fighting focusing on Ladakh’s Galwan Valley to the west and Sikkim to the east.

In 2020, 20 Indian soldiers perished when they encountered their Chinese counterparts in the Galwan Valley on the ill-defined high-altitude border in the Himalayas.

Some Indian soldiers were reportedly beaten to death with raw studded weapons and fell into icy ravines.

China has never admitted how many of its soldiers died, but New Delhi insists there have been casualties, possibly as many as 40.

The troops clashed again last month in Sikkim. It has been reported that a Chinese patrol attempted to enter the territory claimed by India, but was repulsed following a “fight”. Indian media reported that Beijing had received a “beating”.

It’s not the kind of comment Beijing likes to hear.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway towards the cold desert region of Ladakh where China and India are in a tense standoff. Photo / AP

CHINA ‘UNDER’

In India, strengthening China’s western defenses is seen as tacit recognition that Beijing’s attempts to expand its border into the mountainous region are not going as well as expected.

Written in a major newspaper Former Hindu Ambassador Yogesh Gupat said the WTC was one of China’s many military “infirmities”.

“The Chinese WTC’s performance in Ladakh last year was below average,” he wrote in an article late last month.

“He suffered a large number of casualties in the Galwan Valley clash. The Indian military also captured the strategic mountainous heights of Rezang La and other passes.”

Chinese troops were not acclimated to the harsh mountainous conditions and many had to be moved to lower altitudes, he said. Defense units in the region were also in disarray.

A 2013 image that shows Chinese troops holding a banner that reads “You have crossed the border, please return” to Ladakh. Photo / AP

Of course, it’s in India’s best interests to downplay China’s effectiveness given the many disputes between the two nations.

Nonetheless, although the Chinese military is larger than India’s as a whole, New Delhi is thought to have the upper hand in the Himalayas with more jets based closer to the border than China.

Indian troops also have an advantage China lacks actual combat experience due to its long-standing feud with neighboring Pakistan.

Gupat also said that Indian forces were better able to defend the border than those of China.

“China is a political and unprofessional force, and the staff are mostly conscripts with low education and low motivation.

“They lack a tough mindset and battlefield experience, and face a serious ‘brain drain’ problem.”

General Zhao Zongqi, the former commander of the Chinese Western Theater Command. Photo / Twitter

Indian media noted the appointment of General Zhang Xudong as the new commander of the WTC.

Previous commanders were believed to have been estranged from Chinese President Xi Jinping and ultimately fell out of favor.

Zhao, however, is close to the Communist leader and has experience in sensitive border areas, previously commanding forces that patrolled the Russian and North Korean borders.

“A change of guard at the WTC could indicate a stronger push to Xi Jinping’s agenda of controlling the occupied areas of eastern Ladakh, Tibet and eastern Xinjiang,” India Today wrote.

“The importance of the promotion could be measured from the fact that Jinping himself attended the event.”

The skirmishes between India and China are in part due to the difficulty of determining where one country ends and the other begins.

Indian Army tanks are lined up for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. Photo / AP

BORDER SQUABBLES OLD CENTURIES

Much of the border crosses some of the most inhospitable regions on the planet. The use of rivers as natural boundaries has posed problems due to the numerous rivers and the habit of some to change position completely.

When Britain attempted to demarcate the border in the 19th century, it was so difficult that it was content to leave the line undefined in some areas due to their remoteness.

But Beijing and New Delhi aren’t happy to have multiple no-man’s-lands in existence, especially if either of them begins to build roads or place troops there.

“The antagonism of China and India along the Himalayas is a centuries-old story,” academics Berenice Guyot-Rechard and Kyle Gardener wrote in The Diplomat newspaper.

“Both countries want a fixed line of demarcation in the Himalayas; yet the physical geography, cultural landscape and political history of the world’s largest mountain range have made any simple demarcation impossible.”

Indian army trucks drive near Lake Pangong Tso near the India-China border in the Ladakh region of India. Photo / AP

This complexity means that Beijing and New Delhi have claimed lands that the other insists on their own.

China’s latest effort to strengthen its Western military command may be a subtle acknowledgment of its failure in the past. But it’s also a sign that he doesn’t intend that to be the case in the future.

Beijing is hoping that stronger weapons, more professional soldiers, and coordination between its forces can give its military the upper hand on the snow-capped Himalayas. With India not wanting to give an inch, more bloodshed is almost the only result that is certain.