Customs seals 1800 gas pumps, seizes gasoline, diesel





LAHORE: Around 1,800 petrol pumps have been sealed on 2,600 petrol pumps that have been identified as illegal by customs officials as part of an action against oil traffickers across the country.

According to documents available with The News, gasoline worth Rs 419,905,013 was seized from these illegal gas pumps, while diesel worth Rs 534,718,502 was also seized by the customs officers.

In Punjab, over 1,600 petrol pumps have been identified as illegal and over 1,000 petrol pumps have been sealed by customs officials with the cooperation of the district administrations concerned. Gasoline worth Rs 2,595,291 and diesel worth Rs 3,126,133 were seized by customs officials in the province.

In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, 400 petrol outlets have been identified as illegal while less than 300 petrol pumps have been sealed by customs in cooperation with the district administrations concerned. Gasoline worth Rs 534,653 and diesel worth Rs 585,161 were seized.

In Sindh, more than 500 petrol outlets have been identified and more than 400 petrol pumps have been sealed by customs officials in cooperation with the district administrations concerned. Gasoline worth Rs 715,340 and diesel worth Rs 1,012,785 were seized by customs officials.

A senior official at the Lahore Customs Office said the legality of 553 petrol pumps was being verified. If these were found to be illegal, action would be taken against their owners. The official said about 70 FIRs have been registered against owners who operate illegal gas pumps and sell contraband gasoline. Their bank statements and properties would be verified. He also said who they were buying oil from and companies would be questioned. It is relevant to mention that a large amount of petrol and diesel was seized in southern Punjab. The figures mentioned above show that the customs department is more active in Punjab than in other provinces of the country.

Customs officials can seize contraband gasoline and diesel, said Imran Ghaznavi, spokesman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). He said, action has been taken across the country on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives against oil smuggling and illegal gas pumps. In this regard, a committee comprising the district administration, the MoEPD, representative of Ogra and custom had been formed.

In the first phase, action was taken against unregistered and illegal gasoline pumps in Punjab, KP and Sindh, where smuggled Iranian gasoline and diesel were sold, said Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, door -by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said,

All security forces were present on occasion as action was taken against illegal gas pumps. In the second phase, measures will be taken in Balochistan against illegal petrol pumps, he added.

