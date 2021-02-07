Politics
Trudeau government wakes up to death threat from Prime Minister Modi, secures top Indian diplomats
Last Friday, the Trudeau government ordered the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to protect Indian embassies in Ottawa and Vancouver after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau on February 5.
Justin Trudeau’s government in Canada finally woke up to death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Consul General in Vancouver by pro-Khalistan separatists on January 26 and provided armed guards safety to senior Indian diplomats in Ottawa and Vancouver on Saturday.
Last Friday, the Trudeau government ordered the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to provide protection to Indian embassies in Ottawa and Vancouver after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau on February 5. The action was taken after at least four verbal notes. issued to Canadian authorities in Vancouver and Ottawa after threatening to kill the Indian Consul General on December 26, 2020. Two complaints to the police were also filed by the Vancouver Consul General’s office.
In a diplomatic note to the Canadian Foreign Office, the Indian High Commission informed on February 2 that an Inderjit Singh Bains had threatened Prime Minister Modi with death on January 26 outside the Vancouver Consul General’s office and posted on the Facebook account of fellow separatist Narinder Singh Khalsa. . The English translation of the moving speech was sent to the Vancouver Police Department in a complaint filed by the Consul General.
Although the Hindustan Times reviewed the content of the speech, it does not reproduce it because it is communal and inflammatory. The political activist makes it clear that they will take care of Modi as they have taken care of other political leaders and generals of the Indian military in the past.
The letter from the Indian High Commission to the Canadian Foreign Ministry makes it clear that the death threats against the Indian Prime Minister constitute an act of terrorism and calls for the case to be fully investigated and action to be taken. taken against individuals to mitigate any security risk. posed.
Since December 2020, pro-Khalistan elements in Canada have resumed protests against agricultural laws and use communal speeches to divide the Indian diaspora by extolling the virtues of the so-called rulers of Khalistan. One reaction to this was a large Tiranga auto rally held in support of farm laws on Saturday afternoon in Vancouver.
According to a diplomatic note written to Canadian authorities on December 28, Inderjeet Bains is associated with Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar in Surrey, Vancouver. He is a known offender who has previously issued death threats against the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh (2017), and then British Columbia MP Ujjal Dosanjh (2010). The Khalistani supporter has repeatedly threatened Indian diplomatic staff, but the Vancouver Police Department never initiated legal proceedings or enforced the law, even after a formal police complaint was filed by the Consul General of Vancouver about him for his inflammatory speeches on December 25 and 26. , 2020 and January 26, 2021.
