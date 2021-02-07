Signing of a contract with the operator Java One FSRU, Fleet Services (IPCM) optimistic to face 2021





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Jasa Armada Indonesia Tbk (IPCM) and PT Jawa Satu Power signed a cooperation agreement (5/2/2021). The collaboration is to provide tug guidance facilities for LNG vessel services for the operational area of ​​the Java Satu Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU). In 2021, the IPCM is optimistic that it will be better with the government’s projections for economic growth which are expected to improve compared to the previous year. IPCM is preparing a strategy and business plan to seize market opportunities, including expansion of the provision of tracking services and delivery delays. The work of IPCM at the international port of Patimban has started right now soft launch port by President Joko Widodo on December 20 of last year, using a fleet of pilots and towing IPCM to carry out its Ro-Ro MV control duties. On January 20, the company also signed an agreement with PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Persero) Cirebon Branch for the cooperation and cooperation of water pipeline services of PLTU Kanci I and PLTU Kanci II, Cirebon. Shanti Puruhita, as Commercial and Operations Director of IPCM, expressed his optimism regarding the Port of Patimban: “The prospect of the Port of Patimban is very good, given that it is not just a vehicle terminal that is under construction, but also a container terminal. IPCM will serve Pandu Tunda for container ships in addition to motor vehicle ships (Car Terminal) in Patimban which are transported using large ships. The automotive terminal will have a capacity of 600,000 vehicles per year in its ultimate state, while the container terminal will be built to accommodate up to 7 million TEUs in the future. “Shanti said in the press release received by Bisnis.com. “Tersus PT Jawa Satu Power is one of the largest gas and steam power plants in Southeast Asia, with a capacity of 170,000 m3 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) and the largest plant gas and steam (PLTGU) from Southeast Asia with a capacity of 1,760 megawatts (MW). “Shanti shuts down. quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more detailed information

Login Register

Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055).

Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos