Boris Johnson News – BBC investigation destroys claim teachers are more likely to get Covid | Zoom Fintech

A BBC fact-check investigation demolished union claims teachers are much more likely to be infected with Covid-19. Research by the NASUWT union reportedly showed that teachers’ infection rates were 333 percent higher than those of the general population. This figure was used by the union to claim that teachers were at a significantly higher risk of infection and to justify closing schools. The research was assigned exclusively to the Times Education Supplement (TES), which reported on January 5 the day after Boris Johnson announced the current lockdown that teachers’ infections far exceeded local rates.



A BBC fact-check investigation demolished union claims that teachers are much more likely to be infected with Covid-19 (stock image)



The result was based on data from just three councils in Leeds, Birmingham and Greenwich in south-east London. In Leeds, the Covid rate for high school staff from the week ending October 19 to November 20 is said to have been 333 percent higher than for the general population more than four times. In Birmingham it would be more than three times the local average, while in Greenwich it appeared to be twice as high. The NASUWT tweeted: Despite claims by ministers and the prime minister, it is clear from the data that school staff are at a significantly increased risk of contracting the virus compared to the community as a whole. But the research was dissociated by BBC Radio 4s More or Less, presented by economist and statistician Tim Harford. He said the numbers were not based on confirmed positive results, but on self-report, including those who were sick with what they believed to be Covid.









Research by the NASUWT union reportedly showed that teachers’ infection rates were 333 percent higher than those of the general population. The figure was used by the union to claim teachers were at significantly higher risk of infection and to justify closing schools (stock image)



He also cited data from the Bureau of National Statistics showing that while high school teachers were slightly more at risk of dying from Covid, the teaching profession as a whole was less at risk of death than the working-age average. Mr Harford said there were certainly issues with union data. The councils have also distanced themselves from the research. Leeds said its figures could include double counting, Birmingham said it did not recognize the numbers from the TES report, and Greenwich said it did not know how the rates reported by NASUWT were calculated. The NASUWT said: Self-reporting and double-counting cannot explain the significantly higher rates observed. He added that the same pattern of higher rates among teachers has been seen in Scotland, which uses confirmed positive results. TES said it communicated the union figures accurately. Read more

