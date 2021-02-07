‘Quite a ride’: cyclist who ran over Donald Trump in viral photo gets final say





Way of life

Feb 7, 2021, 1:48 AM 3 minutes to read

Julie Briskman lost her job for overthrowing President Donald Trump’s motorcade in 2017.

The woman who lost her job for toppling President Donald Trump’s motorcade in a 2017 photo has had the final say.

Juli Briskman, whose image went viral after being photographed lifting her middle finger towards Trump from her bike, was fired from her job at a government contractor as a result of the gesture.

Briskman said his company’s human resources department initially told him that the image would not be an issue. But on Tuesday after it went viral, she received the boot. Her employer said she violated her social media policy.

“They took me to my office and then outside the building. I was even told that I couldn’t get pictures of my kids on my computer until they laundered them, ”Briskman said at the time.

Donald Trump at the White House on December 12, 2020. Photo / AP

“It was like I had embezzled a few million business dollars.”

Briskman told reporters she was “really frustrated” with the president the day the photo was taken.

“It was kind of like, here I am on my bike. I have nothing, ”she told the Guardian.

“That’s about the only thing I had to express my opinion. He wasn’t going to hear me through bulletproof glass. So that was about how I could say what I was doing. meant.”

Briskman’s ordeal, which included a lawsuit against his former employer, ultimately sparked his ambitions to enter politics and opened “a lot of doors.”

Amazingly, Briskman has since been sworn in as the Algonque District Supervisor of Loudoun County, Virginia.

And in a blow to the former president, the 53-year-old now also sits on the local board of supervisors that oversees legislation relating to recreational facilities in her county – including Trump’s National Golf Club.

Despite her folklore status as a “Trump pinball machine,” Briskman refused to draw attention to the incident throughout her campaign, unless directly questioned by residents of the wealthy American county.

“The last two years have been pretty tough. Now we’re helping make Loudoun blue,” Briskman told the Washington Post in 2019.

Briskman has since spent his time in the Virginia office working to remove a Confederate statue, introduce bicycle lanes and formally apologize for historic school segregation.

The 53-year-old announced this week that her new gun ordinance bill will be approved soon.







