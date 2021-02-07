Foreign powers plan to attack India’s identity associated with tea: PM Modi









ANI |

Updated: 7 Feb 2021 13:32 IS

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], Feb. 7 (ANI): Seeing that people are attempting to “defame” India on a global level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that some foreign powers are planning to attack India’s identity associated with tea.

Speaking at an event at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, Prime Minister Modi said: “People who conspire to defame India have stooped so low that they don’t even spare Indian tea … Some documents have been released revealing that some foreign powers are planning to attack India’s identity associated with tea. Will you accept this attack? “

“We must respond to all those who have decided to ruin the image of our tea and to all those who support such conspiracies. India will not let these conspiracies win,” he added.

Pointing out that 55 lakh in Assam have already received medical aid from health and wellness centers, Prime Minister Modi said his dream is to ensure that every state has at least one medical college and a technical college that teach in the mother tongue.

“Over 55 lakh in Assam have already received medical assistance from health and wellness centers which are open in all corners of the state. India experienced its healthcare sensitivity during the COVID pandemic. Our vaccination campaign is hailed around the world, ”he said.

“As the country turns 75, I dream of ensuring that every state has at least 1 medical school and 1 technical faculty that teaches in the mother tongue,” he added.

The prime minister added that nearly 1.5 lakh of poor people benefited from Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Assam.

This came after laying the foundations for Biswanath and Charaideo medical schools and hospitals with the aim of strengthening Assam’s health infrastructure. He also launched the “Asom Mala” program to strengthen the state’s road infrastructure.

Speaking more about the initiatives taken by the government, he said: “The government has also decided that in more than 600 Pan-Indian districts, integrated laboratories will be built. People in small towns and rural areas will benefit the most, because they will not. must travel long distances for basic medical tests. “

“Until 2016, Assam only had around 725 MBBS seats. These new medical schools would add 1,600 new MBBS physicians each year to Assam after taking office, ”added Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)







