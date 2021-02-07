World leaders who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 – Manila Bulletin





A year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some countries have already launched their vaccination campaigns to defend their citizens against the viral disease. Here is a list of some world leaders who have taken the initiative to get vaccinated in an effort to increase confidence in vaccine safety. US President-elect Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 vaccination from nurse practitioner Tabe Masa at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware (Agence France-Presse / MANILA BULLETIN) US President Joe Biden US President Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine (COVID-19) developed by Pfizer-BioNTech on December 21, 2020. He received the vaccine live on television. "I'm doing this to demonstrate that people need to be prepared when they are available to take the vaccine. There is nothing to worry about, "he then said. On January 11, the 78-year-old president received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip to forgo their traditional family Christmas because of virus fears (Agence France-Presse / MANILA BULLETIN) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip were vaccinated on January 9, according to a BBC report. The report said the Royals had received their vaccine at Windsor Castle. It was not disclosed which brand of vaccine they were given. (Catholic News Agency) Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI The Vatican News reported on January 14 that Pope Francis, 84, and retired Pope Benedict XVI, 93, had received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I can confirm that as part of the Vatican City State vaccination program, as of today, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus, said the director of the press office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni. . Pope Francis said that vaccination is an ethical action, because you are playing with your health, you are playing with your life, but you are also playing with the lives of others. Joko Widodo was inoculated at the Jakarta State Palace (Document: Indonesian Presidential Palace / AFP) Indonesian President Joko Widodo On January 13, Indonesian President Joko Widodo was vaccinated against the viral disease using the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech. Widodo was inoculated at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, according to the Associated Press (AP) report. Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Indonesia. We must do the vaccination to stop the chain spread of COVID-19 and ensure that the health and safety of all Indonesians is protected. It will also help accelerate the economic improvement, Widodo said in the AP report. PM Lee Hsien Loong was vaccinated at Singapore General Hospital on Friday. (Photo courtesy of PM Lee Hsien Loong / Facebook) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on January 8. He was able to complete the diet after receiving his second dose on January 29. Lee encouraged his compatriots to get vaccinated as well to protect themselves against the viral disease. By getting the vaccine, you will protect yourself, your family and friends. Vaccination is safe and free. It is suitable for most adults. But this is especially important for the elderly, because for an elderly person, COVID-19 can be a very serious and dangerous illness. I already had my jab. I encourage you to get yours too, Lee, 68, said in a video post Jan.27.



