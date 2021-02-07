After the Senate trial, will Donald Trump face criminal charges?





Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted by the US Senate for inciting insurgency, but his legal troubles will not end with the conclusion of his second impeachment trial.

The former president could soon be charged with criminal charges, not to mention the multiple civil actions that have been brought against him.

The former New York property mogul, now based in his luxurious Florida residence, is no stranger to the justice system, with his army of lawyers long accustomed to defending it and attacking opponents in court hearings civilians.

Now that Trump is an ordinary citizen again without the protection of presidential immunity, he risks the unprecedented infamy of being indicted.

He’s the target of at least one criminal investigation, led by Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance, who has been fighting for months to get eight years of tax returns from Trump.

Originally focused on payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election to two women who claim to have had relations with Trump, the state-level investigation is also now examining possible allegations of tax evasion and insurance fraud and to banks.

In July, the Supreme Court ordered the president’s accountants to turn over the financial documents to Vance’s team. Trump’s lawyers have disputed the scope of the requested documents and a decision is pending.

Trump called the investigation the “worst witch hunt in US history.”

Vance’s case, heard behind closed doors before a grand jury, seems to be moving forward, however.

According to U.S. media reports, investigators from Vance’s office recently interviewed employees at Deutsche Bank, which has long supported the former president and the Trump organization. They also spoke to staff at Trump Aon’s insurance brokerage.

Investigators also questioned former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, who received a three-year prison sentence after admitting to making quiet payments to Trump’s two alleged mistresses.

The ex-lawyer told Congress that Trump and his company artificially inflated and devalued their assets to both get bank loans and cut taxes.

– Threat of imprisonment –

New York Attorney General Letitia James, Democrat, is also investigating the allegations.

His team interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, under oath despite opposition from Trump’s lawyers, and obtained documents on some of the family’s properties.

Her investigation is civil, but she said recently that if she finds evidence of criminal activity, it “will change the posture of our case.”

If Trump were convicted, he would risk being jailed. Unlike federal offenses, state convictions cannot be pardoned by the President.

And although Biden has vowed to be reconciled with the Republicans, it would be highly unlikely that he would interfere in criminal prosecution anyway.

Many Trump critics are thrilled at the possibility of the 74-year-old being indicted, including “Rise and Resist” activists who called for his jail time during a protest in New York in January.

However, prosecutors, aware of the volatility of the American political climate, might think twice before prosecuting him, several lawyers told AFP.

“I don’t think anyone is going to jump on it,” said Daniel Richman, a former prosecutor and law professor at Columbia University.

“The last thing you want is the process to be used or seen as just another tool in a political operation.”

– “Risks to justice” –

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer leading three civil actions against Trump, says there are two schools of thought.

“I am very loyal to the school that you do not refrain from doing justice for fear that if you do justice it will set people on fire,” she said.

Kaplan believes that pursuing a lawsuit against Trump would confirm the principle that no one in the United States is above the law.

“In the long term, the risks are far too great not to establish these principles and ensure that justice is done,” she told AFP.

For Gloria Browne-Marshall, professor of law at the City University of New York, to see Trump in the dock would constitute “a very logical outcome” to his mandate.

She envisions what she describes as the “Al Capone scenario”, where the legendary 1920s gangster was convicted of tax evasion, not other more serious crimes he committed.

But even though an indictment is likely before Vance’s tenure ends in October, Browne-Marshall is struggling to schedule a trial or sentence.

With millions of Trump supporters ready to fund his defense, he could strike back with his own lawsuits and drag cases out for years, she said.

Prosecutors, elected and dependent on taxpayers’ money, would have to mobilize a considerable war chest to indict him – something they may not be willing to do.

Bennett Gershman, a former prosecutor and professor of law at Pace University, also expects an indictment against Vance but hardly considers more.

“If he had to face a jury it would be a circus. It would be something that no one has seen before,” he said.

