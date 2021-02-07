



The descent of politics into war is a recent gift from the government and the opposition to the Pakistani people. Politics in Pakistan have always complained of being treated unfairly by the establishment, but the unjustified aggression against itself is unprecedented. Our Parliament, where lawmakers made the pledge of loyalty to serve the constitution and people of this country, has become a debate club where the “ promoters of the rule of law ” no longer respect the law – democracy in Pakistan is receding like a big rock and Democrats are finding it harder and harder to push it. The bloc retreated earlier in this country and I hope it doesn’t retreat any longer.

The fate of democracy depends on many factors, but above all it depends on the behavior of political leaders and their parties. Until politics and those who practice it in this country learn to distance themselves from the “worst behaviors” and “controversial movements” of their leaders, politics in this country will only become muddled.

Former US President Donald Trump has appointed his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to senior advisory positions. These appointments were technically legal but violated democratic standards and the spirit of the law. The same spirit of law is violated every day in this country. Standards are not written, they are created, protected, understood and applied. Standards become those gentle guardians of democracy that hold democracy together at its junction. When norms are violated, “the zone of acceptable political behavior expands.” What we saw in Parliament on February 4 was the collapse of democratic standards and because of this the area of ​​bad behavior of our parliamentarians continues to expand.

Once again, the opposition is ready to embark on a long march. Knowing that the popularity of the government has not eroded, the PDM decided to implement this political strategy. The strength of the current political system lies in the great support that the government has been able to gain from the military; and knowing that the alternative is the worst, the military will continue to support the system rather than contribute in any way to its disruption. So all we are likely to witness is a lot of waste of time, postponement and abandonment of so many more important causes that matter so much to this country. I see no reason for Prime Minister Imran Khan to even temporarily ignore disagreements in order to find common ground with the opposition. The PDM and the government will continue to reach out and appeal to the people and I believe that the appeal of Prime Minister Imran is heard more seriously than that of the opposition.

Appealing to the masses reminds me of Abraham Lincoln’s principle of democracy, which said, “You can fool some people all the time, all people once in a while but not everyone all the time. The Pakistani people have suffered. They suffered both during military and civilian rule. What is different today is that all of this suffering that remained below the surface is now resurfacing with great ease. It is as if violence was the cause of 15% of human deaths in the agricultural era, it was the cause of 5% of human deaths in the 20th century and only 1% of human beings died from violence. in the 21st century. Yet the world seems harsher, more violent and more out of control than at any time in human history. Imran Khan’s government may be making mistakes, but future governments are likely to continue to do so because of how easily it has become to identify and expose failures.

If politics were more informed, they would regret that they were decent in war. If there was a more sensible policy nurturing in Pakistan, our politicians would be doing their business in parliaments and not on the streets. Hitler hated the Jews and wanted to annihilate them and waged a war against them. Yet he and his hated ideology are dead and the Jews live. They represent only 0.2% of the world’s population but are the winners of 20% of the Nobel Peace Prize in the world. Perhaps they spent more time in libraries, research centers, laboratories and universities. Maybe their elders made smarter and better choices. Either way, our leaders are dragging our younger generation back, and they are calling them on the streets instead of creating more universities for them and sending them there. Politics in this country tell lies, deceive and serve power instead of the truth.

The great polarization of Pakistani politics is likely to last beyond the PTI government. This polarization is the result of the death of political norms in our democracy. Social resentment will continue to deepen depending on political organization. His descent into war must be prevented as he will not die from an assault from the outside, but given his likely tendency, he will die from one from within. The pursuit of politics as war is only suitable for “democratic losers” – those who fear the loss of their political relevance whom they perceive to be under existential threat. No civilized politics can be expected from these losers. It is the dividers and not the unifiers of our society who, for their personal benefit, will go to any limit to start partisan warfare and force the defenders of the political system to comply with their restrictive political methods. They are not leading and fighting political warfare for this country; their view of politics as war is limited to the search for power. These are our new “democracy serial killers”. To confront them and do so amicably, the government will have to show extreme caution and great restraint. History tells us that smart, popular, and capable leaders in the world have gained power not by seeking it, but by being willing to give it up. These have been the habits of the rulers which have been popular with the people.

Finally, there is a lesson the government should keep in mind when dealing with MIP. It’s actually a quote from Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt’s international bestseller, How Democracies Die. Explaining how a fly destroys a china store, they say it buzzes in the bull’s ear and the bull rages in the china store and destroys everything there. So the bottom line for the government is that despite the descent of politics into PDM-type warfare, when things are going well, they shouldn’t overreact.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 7, 2021.

