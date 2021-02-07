Joe Biden revives the tradition of the weekly presidential speech that Donald Trump failed to carry on





Now in office, President Joe Biden continues a tradition previously interrupted by his predecessor Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the White House launched Biden’s “A Weekly Conversation” series on social media, including YouTube and Twitter.

In the inaugural video, the President, 78, had a phone conversation with Michele Voelkert of Roseville, Calif., Who wrote a letter to Biden after being fired for the first time in her life due to the COVID-pandemic. 19.

“It was just a tough time trying to find a job,” Voelkert, who was seen on camera from California, said to Biden, who was sitting in the Oval Office and then talking on the phone. with Voelkert’s daughter.

“Working is part of who you are. Like my dad said, a job is more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity, your respect, your place in the community. The idea that we think we can keep businesses open, moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic has long been said to be a no-starter, ”Biden replies.

The White House / YouTube

“We are developing a plan that provides emergency assistance to those who desperately need it now. Everything from mortgage payments and unemployment insurance, to rent subsidies and child food security. It enables small and medium-sized businesses to be able to be open, ”the president said, touting his $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief program.

Last month, Biden unveiled a draft stimulus package in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The $ 1.9 trillion proposal aims to tackle the economic slowdown caused by the virus and would include $ 350 billion in state and local aid, $ 1,400 in direct payments to Americans, expanded unemployment benefits and institute a salary higher federal minimum. (The $ 15 minimum wage is expected to be a controversial provision, as other attempts to raise wages have consistently failed due to resistance from Republicans.)

The story continues

Biden’s revamp of the weekly talk series is a modern throwback to the pre-written speeches of his predecessors, including former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first to deliver the speeches, known as “fireside talks,” after the Great Depression. In 1982, Ronald Reagan resumed the practice during his presidency with weekly radio broadcasts.

Bush was the first president to deliver weekly speeches in English and Spanish, although he only recorded 18 videos, according to Politico, who also reported that Obama had posted videos, for which he spoke directly to a camera, almost every Friday.

Trump, who was known to favor Twitter, halted weekly addresses less than two years after his sole term, until 2018. Trump’s second impeachment trial against Trump is set to begin next week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Biden’s series of weekly speeches was part of the president’s efforts to “communicate regularly directly with the American people,” adding: “We expect this to happen. may it take various forms. “

