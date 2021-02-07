Chinese News: Tentacles of Influence Spread With “Vaccine Diplomacy” – As EU Bickers | World | News

‘EU reputation shaken’ on vaccine

Professor Steve Tsang was speaking after announcing that Beijing was donating 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Guinea. Professor Tsang, director of the China Institute of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, said Express.co.uk: “China practices ‘vaccine diplomacy’ mainly to strengthen its soft power and gain wider support from less affluent countries unable to obtain the vaccine from one of the major Western vaccine producers approved in the months to come

“Xi Jinping is determined to make China rich, stronger, powerful and admired, both nationally and internationally.” He warned: “The vaccine feuds and vaccine shortage in Western democracies present a golden opportunity to act to show China’s strength by making its own vaccines available to countries that cannot obtain them.” . “From Beijing’s point of view, it will help ‘tell the story of China well’ as Xi demands, which can be done at relatively low costs.

China – led by President Xi Jinping – practices “vaccine diplomacy”, said Prof Tsang

China’s approach differs from that of the EU – led by Charles Michel, Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen

The Chinese ambassador to Conakry, the capital of Guinea, announced the donation at a meeting on Tuesday, West African nation’s foreign minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba said this week. Mr. Kaba did not specify which vaccine developed by China would be given or when the doses would arrive. China’s so-called vaccine diplomacy and Russia are cultivating goodwill in parts of the world after pharmaceutical companies, including U.S.-based Pfizer Inc, announced shortcomings in distribution plans. READ MORE: EU critic denounces VDL’s ‘continuous failures’ at home in Germany

China Expands Influence With Its One Belt, One Road Initiative

Most of the rest are awaiting disbursements from COVAX, a global program for low-income countries that is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO). Guinea, with a population of 12.4 million, has so far recorded more than 14,500 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths. China’s vaccine strategy is part of its broader approach, as demonstrated by its Belt and Road initiative. DON’T MISS

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, worries about Chinese influence

Daniel Kawczynski speaking in the Commons

The ambitious program has seen him inject huge amounts of capital into infrastructure projects in developing countries. Speaking last year, Tobias Ellwood, a member of the Parliament’s China Research Group and Tory MP for Bournemouth East, told Express.co.uk: “China covets superpower status but shuns all meaning the duty to defend the fundamental values ​​we enjoy – freedom, democracy, rule of law, etc. “What it does is promote a competing vision, subtly forcing nations to choose sides, the authoritarian system of control over ours.

Xi Jinping sheet

“They are using Huawei and other things to trap small countries in their network of influence. “And we are seeing that in the South China Sea as well.” Also speaking last year, Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, told Express.co.uk: “Whenever we have been to some British overseas territories, certainly to countries in the UK. Commonwealth, where they continue to have Her Majesty as Head of State, there is a debate taking place.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V is used in the same way