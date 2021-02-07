Politics
Chinese News: Tentacles of Influence Spread With “Vaccine Diplomacy” – As EU Bickers | World | News
‘EU reputation shaken’ on vaccine
Professor Steve Tsang was speaking after announcing that Beijing was donating 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Guinea. Professor Tsang, director of the China Institute of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, said Express.co.uk: “China practices ‘vaccine diplomacy’ mainly to strengthen its soft power and gain wider support from less affluent countries unable to obtain the vaccine from one of the major Western vaccine producers approved in the months to come
“Xi Jinping is determined to make China rich, stronger, powerful and admired, both nationally and internationally.”
He warned: “The vaccine feuds and vaccine shortage in Western democracies present a golden opportunity to act to show China’s strength by making its own vaccines available to countries that cannot obtain them.” .
“From Beijing’s point of view, it will help ‘tell the story of China well’ as Xi demands, which can be done at relatively low costs.
China – led by President Xi Jinping – practices “vaccine diplomacy”, said Prof Tsang
China’s approach differs from that of the EU – led by Charles Michel, Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen
The Chinese ambassador to Conakry, the capital of Guinea, announced the donation at a meeting on Tuesday, West African nation’s foreign minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba said this week.
Mr. Kaba did not specify which vaccine developed by China would be given or when the doses would arrive.
China’s so-called vaccine diplomacy and Russia are cultivating goodwill in parts of the world after pharmaceutical companies, including U.S.-based Pfizer Inc, announced shortcomings in distribution plans.
READ MORE: EU critic denounces VDL’s ‘continuous failures’ at home in Germany
China Expands Influence With Its One Belt, One Road Initiative
Most of the rest are awaiting disbursements from COVAX, a global program for low-income countries that is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Guinea, with a population of 12.4 million, has so far recorded more than 14,500 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths.
China’s vaccine strategy is part of its broader approach, as demonstrated by its Belt and Road initiative.
DON’T MISS
Tehran’s war capacity revealed amid tensions with the West [ANALYSIS]
US soldier risked ‘cataclysmic end’ with defection to USSR [COMMENT]
Turkey close to Russia over Trump’s fury over Venezuela move [ANALYSIS]
Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, worries about Chinese influence
Daniel Kawczynski speaking in the Commons
The ambitious program has seen him inject huge amounts of capital into infrastructure projects in developing countries.
Speaking last year, Tobias Ellwood, a member of the Parliament’s China Research Group and Tory MP for Bournemouth East, told Express.co.uk: “China covets superpower status but shuns all meaning the duty to defend the fundamental values we enjoy – freedom, democracy, rule of law, etc.
“What it does is promote a competing vision, subtly forcing nations to choose sides, the authoritarian system of control over ours.
Xi Jinping sheet
“They are using Huawei and other things to trap small countries in their network of influence.
“And we are seeing that in the South China Sea as well.”
Also speaking last year, Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, told Express.co.uk: “Whenever we have been to some British overseas territories, certainly to countries in the UK. Commonwealth, where they continue to have Her Majesty as Head of State, there is a debate taking place.
Russian vaccine Sputnik V is used in the same way
“Many of them have told us that the Chinese have invested in their country and that they want and expect and demand that these ties be severed, I would even go so far as to say it.
“They want to have full control over some of these African and Caribbean countries.
“They want to exert their pressure on them unequivocally.”
“They want to exert their pressure on them unequivocally.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]