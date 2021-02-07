As he nears retirement, the mayor of Solo remembers 15 years of joy and sorrow





SOLO, KOMPAS.com – mayor Solo FX Hadi Rudyatmo is entering his retirement period after leading the city of Bengawan for 15 years on February 16, 2021. He will be replaced by the mayor of Solo and the deputy mayor of Solo who was elected in the 2020 regional elections (Pilkada), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Teguh Prakosa. The remaining 10 days of community service, the mayor who is familiar to himself as Rudy admitted he was busy carrying out his official duties. Also Read: PTKM Yogyakarta Expands, Sultan: Focus on Micro-Level Surveillance Before becoming mayor of Solo, Rudy was deputy mayor of Solo for the periods 2005-2010 and 2010-2012 when he accompanied Joko Widodo (Jokowi). After Jokowi was elected and appointed governor of DKI Jakarta in 2012, Rudy was promoted to mayor of Solo. Rudy was appointed Mayor of Solo by Central Java Governor Bibit Waluyo during Solo DPRD’s plenary session on October 19, 2012. “I completed these official duties until February 16, 2021,” Rudy told Solo in Central Java on Sunday (07/02/2021). Also read: On the last day of the Jogja-Solo KRL trial, consider the following 4 important things Home delivered Rudy said he and Solo’s deputy mayor Achmad Purnomo would be brought home by the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN) within the Solo City government. It’s a form of respect for Rudy and Purnomo after 15 years together providing community service. “Tomorrow, February 16, 2021, there will be a (farewell) event at Pendapi Gede. I, Mr. Pur, will be escorted to their home by these friends to their respective homes. went to his home (Jalan Bhayangkara) then I was escorted to Pucangsawit ”, declared Elisabeth Endang Prasetyaningsih’s husband. Rudy revealed, there are a lot of happy and sad memories from his 15 years at the helm of Solo. Rudy believes that as a regional manager, the precious memory is that his life is beneficial for many people. “What I haven’t finished to date are the Small, Weak, Poor and Oppressed (KLMT) children. This means that getting a high school or vocational diploma is still not in place. able to graduate, ”he said. Even though he is no longer mayor, Rudy said he would still care about the education of the residents of Solo. “Especially the kids from KLMT earlier,” he said.

