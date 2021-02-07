



Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that Pakistan’s change of government every five years is tragic for setting long-term goals. According to his assessment, almost all incumbent governments, which envision a victory in the next election, prefer to fund projects that have high visibility and pay quick political dividends. This short-termism, in essence, is the real enemy of high impact megaprojects.

What the prime minister might not want to talk about after taking office is the complex nature of economic development and how it can be achieved through different models. During election campaigns, he was a strong supporter of democracy and attributed economic and social development in the West to good governance (democracy). He strongly criticized the monarchy and the dictatorship as the root cause of all the ills in the Muslim world.

Now, he seems to have changed his mind in part because of his obsession with the Chinese model of economic growth, nostalgia for Pakistan’s DoD (Development Decade) of the 1960s, and his inability to deliver on the promises he made. had packaged in his cherished slogan, “Naya Pakistan”. After more than two years in power, the prime minister is looking for new excuses (in case previous governments escape the bullet) rather than carrying out structural reforms in collaboration with opposition parties.

Of course, neither the Chinese model can be reproduced in Pakistan nor the DoD be relived. China has made enormous economic progress thanks to its unique model which combines the characteristics of capitalism and socialism with an emphasis on modernizing its bureaucracy. More importantly, China has always tried to avoid unnecessary brinklings with its opponents. Despite political and strategic issues with India, the United States, Japan and others, it has actively developed economic ties to the extent that no one can afford to ignore China.

IK’s frequent allusion to a Chinese proverb that “a fish rots through the head” has been proven wrong in Pakistan. The recent Transparency International report reveals that corruption has increased in some government departments under a leader whose financial integrity is known to be unquestionable. It reinforces the belief in building institutions rather than betting on individuals, however powerful or honest they may be. Systemic problems cannot be solved with slogans.

For most of the poor and oppressed, systematic injustice is inevitable. In most cases of murder, rape and theft, FIR is recorded against “known strangers” when the victim fails to grease the palms of SHO sahib. After the bloody investigation, it is the tribunal where we find everything but justice. The lawyer and his munshi (scribe) keep the case alive until they are sure that the client has sold everything in his possession. This costly legal system deprives people of their basic rights, who then have no choice but to seek justice out of desperation – and as such, crime breeds crime.

And health? Public hospitals are overcrowded in cities and deficient in villages. Private hospitals are unaffordable. When faced with poor quality and poverty, a chronically ill individual ends up with charlatans and fake pirs. These clever impostors assure the “desperate and helpless” patient that their treatment is effective. Some attribute this to a superstitious culture, but it is the result of an expensive healthcare system.

We certainly don’t know much about IK’s compulsions, but what he says and does is not what was expected of him given his long political struggle for change. Maybe we were wrong in expecting him to do the impossible or imagine himself larger than life. In both cases, the outcome was largely depressing. Instead of wasting his energy fighting the opposition and wanting more time beyond five years, he should leave behind a robust, effective and credible system of governance.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 7, 2021.

