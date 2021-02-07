Boris Johnson News – France’s plot to take the role of NATO leader in Brexit Britain revealed | Zoom Fintech

Politics
Britain may be ready to join an alliance known as “Asian NATO” in order to contain China’s ambitions. Reports in the Indian media have launched the idea of Britain joining the so-called “Quad”, which currently includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia. With Britain aligning what Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called an “Indo-Pacific tilt” after leaving the EU, membership in the “Quad” would expand an alliance of countries that have all clashed with each other. a Beijing asserted in recent months.
While no firm proposal has been made to Prime Minister Boris Johnson so far, it is believed there is an ‘appetite’ within the government to join the alliance.
This appetite underlines Britain’s desire to build a new role for itself outside the EU.
Last year, Mr Raab promised to use NATO and other European institutions to offset any erosion of British diplomatic and military influence after Brexit, promising to be the bloc’s ‘better neighbor’. .
Some other European countries, however, were hoping to use Brexit for their own benefit.
France has notoriously tried to replace Britain as NATO’s leading European power.
A Briton has held the post of Deputy Supreme Allied Commander – the alliance’s second military post – since 1951, but in 2017 the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) was considering whether that would change after Brexit.
This role is essential for securing NATO personnel and equipment for certain EU missions organized under so-called “Berlin-plus” arrangements.
RUSI Deputy Managing Director Professor Malcolm Chalmers wrote in a post on UK foreign and security policy post-Brexit: “There is already discussion about the possibility that the post … transferred to a NATO member that is a member of the EU. “
Among the countries seeking to exploit the potential reshuffle was France, the Times reported, claiming that Paris sent an unofficial delegation to Washington to convince U.S. officials that the French armed forces were better placed than their British counterparts to to be America’s special ally in Europe after Brexit.
A source told the publication: “The France team has made an effort to highlight how useful the French military can be as an ally and its record in getting things done in areas of turmoil where the United States was not as strong as it wanted.
“They also stressed that after Brexit they would be the only EU country with this capability.”
JUST IN: EU shamed as proof of ‘error in vaccine contracts’ exposed
The post was then held by General Sir Adrian Bradshaw.
Conservative MPs scoffed at suggestions that France would replace Britain.
Former defense minister and naval officer Andrew Murrison said it was just France’s last attempt to take second place in NATO and said Europe had need ‘100% UK engagement’.
And Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, wrote on Twitter: “We are not going to give up DSACEUR under any circumstances. [sic]. “
A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said at the time: “We will continue to play a leading role in European security.
“This includes the secondment of the NATO Deputy Supreme Commander for Europe.”
The think tank argued that one solution could have been the creation of a second equivalent post within NATO or the UK by swapping his role for another superior, such as chief of staff.
DON’T MISS:
Macron suffers huge vaccine shot as French company prioritizes UK [REVEALED]
Sturgeon’s vow of independence dismantled by constitutional expert [EXCLUSIVE]
EU insider claims bloc ‘attempts to undermine Britain’s Brexit’ [EXCLUSIVE]
While the consequences of losing this role were likely to be “relatively small”, the “clear message” was that “the role and influence of the UK in NATO could be entirely isolated from the consequences. of Brexit ”.
Despite France’s attempts, Britain did not end up losing its role.
Last year, NATO appointed Lieutenant General Tim Radford as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR), demonstrating the UK’s leading role in the transatlantic alliance.
However, according to French diplomats, the Brexit context has helped them argue with US officials that France should now be seen as the alliance’s premier power.
General James Mattis, former US Secretary of Defense, sounded the alarms of British officials by declaring that France was “our security partner of choice today”.
