Wyoming GOP condemns Liz Cheney for voting to impeach TrumpExBulletin





The Wyoming Republican Party overwhelmingly voted to censor Representative Liz Cheney for voting last month to impeach President Trump for his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. Susan Walsh / AP .

rock legend Susan Walsh / AP

Susan Walsh / AP

The Wyoming Republican Party voted on Saturday to censor Representative Liz Cheney and asked her to step down for her vote last month to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan.6.

Cheney, the third member of the House Republican leadership, was one of 10 members of his party to support Trump’s impeachment for the second time.

She and other party leaders have been criticized by Trump loyalists for siding with the Democrats in impeachment.

The Cowboy State GOP’s censorship of Cheney is largely token, and it comes after House Republicans this week decided to let her retain her leadership role in Congress.

The Wyoming Republican Party central committee censored Cheney with just 8 of its 74 members opposed to the resolution.

The committee also called on her to “quit immediately,” according to a copy published by Forbes.

The House vote to impeach Trump, the letter said, took place “without a formal hearing, no quantifiable evidence presented, no sworn witness to testify, and no right to cross-examine the accusers provided.”

He also said that Cheney “violated the confidence of his constituents, failed to faithfully represent an overwhelming majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected his duty to represent the party” and the will of voters in Wyoming. ‘State.

The resolution also falsely states, according to the copy of the letter, that there was “ample” video evidence that the riot on Capitol Hill was “caused by radical Antifa and BLM”. However, the evidence and arrests so far reveal that it was largely far-right groups and pro-Trump extremists who planned and carried out the attack on Capitol Hill.

NPR’s calls to the Wyoming Republican Party have not been answered.

Cheney said in a statement after the no-confidence vote that she remains honored to represent Wyoming and will always fight for the issues that matter most to the state.

But the pressure on her is unlikely to dissipate after the censorship. Anthony Bouchard, a state senator planning to run against Cheney in 2022, tweeted a photo of an empty chair with his name on it from Saturday’s meeting.

“Today’s no-confidence vote shows Liz Cheney is desperately out of touch with Wyoming, Trump’s best state TWICE,” he said.

Today’s no-confidence vote shows Liz Cheney is desperately out of touch with Wyoming, Trump’s best state TWICE. Maybe Liz should run inside the DC Beltway in Virginia where she lives full time because she is never around and has no idea what we are thinking. And don’t care. #AWOL pic.twitter.com/BerG7wVTVL

– Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) February 6, 2021

Cheney was invited to address the meeting but did not attend.

In late January, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz ignored calls from Republican leaders to try to calm tensions within the party and flew to Wyoming to campaign against Cheney.

Cheney isn’t the only GOP member to face censorship for acting in opposition to Trump.

The South Carolina GOP has officially censored Rep. Tom Rice for his support for the impeachment. And Arizona Republicans berated Gov. Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain for taking a stand against Trump.

Bob Beck of Wyoming Public Media contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos