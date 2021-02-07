Stafsus chairman called trident strategy to defeat COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Presidential Special Staff Coordinator, Dr. AA.GN Ari Dwipayana said that since the start of the pandemic, President Joko Widodo has implemented three simultaneous strategies which he calls the trident strategy. Ari Dwipayana, who was the keynote speaker of the KMHDI FA National Seminar, as part of the National Coordination Meeting (RKORNAS) on “Spirit Tat Twam Asi to Overcome COVID-19 Pandemic” online, Saturday, said that Trisula’s strategy includes controlling the spread of COVID-19 and managing the impact on health; social protection program; and economic recovery. “The pandemic or the great drought of COVID-19 has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, in which the world economy has contracted very deeply, many companies have ceased to operate, layoffs in various sectors, an increase in unemployment and a worsening poverty rate, ”Ari said. He said health management was President Jokowi’s top priority, but managing health impacts was not in isolation, as it was done in conjunction with the application of social safety nets and the recovery. economic. He pointed out that currently, the economic situation in Indonesia, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), is starting to improve, it is a positive thing for this country to jointly fight the COVID pandemic- 19. Also read: Efforts to exit dark pandemic this time through Central Java at home only Also Read: Healthy Living Doesn’t End Even If The Pandemic Ends Later In addition, Ari stressed that community participation is the key to success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, both by implementing strict health protocols, by dealing with COVID-19 cases based on RT / RW, reducing the rate of positive cases with restriction strategies based on microorganisms. “Also by increasing social solidarity, such as the emergence of community actions, in central Java with Jogo Tonggo, in Yogyakarta with the chantelan movement, which makes people more concerned about helping each other. Solidarity also emerges from the many humanitarian volunteers who work across religions and ethnicities, ”he said. As a manifestation of Tat Twam Asi’s values ​​in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added that it is important to protect yourself because to protect yourself means to protect others. “By disciplining health protocols, we protect ourselves and others to be also healthy and avoid contracting COVID-19,” he said. According to him, the concept of mapitulung or helping others, actively moving to help others by contributing to social assistance is part of the internalization of the concept of Tat Twam Asi in the daily life of Hindus. This figure from Puri Ubud also underscored the importance of buying and using national or local products to encourage demand (“demand”) and activate “supply”. “For example, buying food from farmers, vegetables, fruits and the like, and then distributing them for free to people who need and need them, so that we can get out of the COVID-19 pandemic together,” did he declare. . Also Read: “Jogo Tonggo” Program Rewards Central Java Also Read: COVID-19 Pandemic Not Over Yet, Survivors Say Not Ignoring Process Reporter: Hanni Sofia

Editor: Zita Meirina

COPYRIGHT © BETWEEN 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos