Hitler and Xi – The statesman

Not so long ago, General Chi Haotian of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China said: Only countries like the United States, Canada and Australia have the vast territory to respond to. to our MASSIVE COLONIZATION needs. Obviously, he forgot to think about Siberia, which is relatively large and sparsely populated, and more convenient to capture due to its neighboring location. The general words for mass colonization in the German language would be lebensraum or living space. Moreover, the search for the lebensraum was Adolf Hitler’s excuse to conquer Europe. This was detailed by Hitler in his notorious autobiography Mein Kampf.

Xi Jinping, Chinese president for life, does not seem to have written his biography, but his will to dominate the world is nevertheless as eloquent as that expressed in Mein Kampf. The question is, many countries are eager to stop Xi from continuing to fuel his greed, but how many are ready to act? All of Europe knew the danger that Hitler represented; but many wanted peace in our time, in the words of then British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. This was after he and French Prime Minister Douard Daladier met Hitler in Munich in 1938, along with Italian Duce Benito Mussolini. Neither prime minister was conscious of ceding one of the three regions of what is now the Czech Republic to Hitler. They approved of its swallowing up of the Sudetenland, leaving behind only Moravia and Bohemia; which were also unilaterally swallowed up by the Nazis within six months.

Sadly, Xinjiang as well as Tibet was seized by China with a comparable lack of consciousness in the aftermath of Mao Zedong’s successful revolution in 1949, ten years after Hitler’s hijackings. Either way, the rest of the world watched with cold indifference. How many millions more kilometers does the yellow giant wish to trample on?

Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933 and killed himself in 1945, in 12 years, while Xi Jinping, at 67, could still have quite a few years to live. Fortunately, the United States has shown that it does not ignore the Chinese threat. He appointed a special coordinator to meet directly with the representative of the Tibetan government in exile, a post that had been vacant for a long time. Robert Destro, the new US special coordinator for Tibetan issues, will speak directly to the Tibetan people through his government-in-exile headquartered in Dharmasala, Himachal Pradesh, India. This is a timely American initiative to which His Holiness the Dalai Lama should respond vigorously. First, he should be free to publicly tell the young citizens of Tibet to come to Mcleod Ganj. If they wanted, he would guarantee their jobs, perhaps as bodyguards and in other echelons of his government in exile. He shouldn’t hesitate to take American help. The combination of American preparation, India being much better equipped than before, and above all, China having upset many countries is powerful. It would be unfortunate for the Tibetan people if the Dalai Lama did not go into initiative mode. The opportunity doesn’t materialize every day, which he knows well. Napoleon once defined fate as being lucky while he flew. Above all, he must immediately appoint his successor.

In all likelihood, the world could have been in a happier situation if President Richard Nixon and his Secretary of State Henry Kissinger had not been in a hurry to go to Beijing to pay homage to Mao Zedong in 1972. Their reasoning was that the Soviet iron curtain was impenetrable while the Chinese bamboo curtain was easier to enter. Thus, they entered the red world and opened the doors of the free world to China in order to exploit any or all of the economies. Never mind that between Maos conservatism, the Deng Xiao Pings enterprise and Xi Jinpings’ aggressiveness, there is not much difference. It now appears that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been unwittingly promoted on behalf of Chinese exports. It is difficult to think of a country which has benefited, over a period, by importing Chinese materials. Yes, in the short term, China has helped its customers reduce their production costs, but within a few years they have become powerless. Take for example an item like the toothbrush. For nylon bristles, each manufacturer depends on the yellow giant. There are western manufacturers of nylon bristles in India, but they too have to depend on China for the import of certain raw materials. Why were Chinese production costs, on the whole, lower than those of the world? The new entrepreneur leased land with virtually no rent. To build the factory, the banks lent him term loans, often at rates as low as 1% per annum. He was rarely harassed for neglecting to repay the loan. As long as it produced hard currency exports to the tune of, say, 75% of its output, such an exercise was tantamount to converting the renminbi, the Chinese currency, into the dollar.

Small entrepreneurs did not need to leave China to seek markets. Public sector agencies have identified which country imports what and consumes which products. Most of these Chinese manufacturers operated their export business with the help of English speaking Chinese agents. This is the package that allowed the Chinese to provide even Ganesh murtis at lower prices than any other supplier. With the currencies thus earned and accumulated, China grants loans to smaller countries, be it Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya or other countries in Africa. If a borrower does not respect the repayment conditions, his national assets, given as collateral, are taken back; for example, the port of Hambantota near Galle in Sri Lanka. As this is being written, thousands of Chinese citizens have fled Hong Kong for fear of the next wave of Chinese repression. The exodus is mainly to the United Kingdom. The Hong Kong we knew no longer exists is the common refrain. The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on China for what has been identified as China’s covert war against the United States. It can now be said that the Covid-19 pandemic, which devastated the world, has been unleashed on the world by China – it is called the Wuhan virus with good reason. The global outrage against China, which was initially suppressed, is increasingly being heard.

For India in particular, China’s bellicose and aggression on the Ladakh border are a reminder that despite all the demonstrations of good nature, the neighbor is not going to change its attitude. China sees India as a downsizing rival. The fact that India, under Narendra Modi, has lost its shyness and is ready to look the dragon in the eye is even more infuriating. China’s support for Pakistan, a known sponsor of jihadist terrorism, has been to keep India on the boil. Hitler in 1939 spoke of the Non-Aggression Pact and referred to Germany’s friendship with Poland as one of the calming phenomena in European political life. This calm could not even last eight months. China under Mao also spoke of friendship and friendship with India. Its Prime Minister Chou En Lai signed the Panchsheel Treaty in 1954, to stab India in the back in 1962. Earlier in 1959, China invaded Tibet and has illegally occupied it ever since, not to mention the relentless genocide of the Tibetans. and relentless attempts to wipe out the Tibetan culture.

His northeastern province of Xinjiang, home to the non-Chinese Uighur Muslim community, is the target of brutal repression and slow genocide by communist states, which escalated after Xi came to power. . Any usual business approach from China is therefore like Hitler’s appeasement as World War II approaches.