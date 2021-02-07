Pakistan hopes to drop gray list of guard dogs





Lahore, Pakistan

Despite the strong “Indian lobby”, Pakistan is hoping that a global money laundering watchdog will not make a “politically motivated” decision at the next meeting later this month and remove the country’s name from. the FATF gray list.

Pakistan’s worried eye is on the four-day virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force – a Paris-based global money laundering watchdog – which will start on February 22, which is expected to decide whether or not to remove Islamabad from its gray list.

The country has been on the FATF’s radar since June 2018, when it was placed on its gray list for terrorism financing and money laundering risks after an assessment of the country’s financial system and security mechanism. Pakistan has since escaped the watchdog’s financial crime blacklist with backing from Turkey, China and Malaysia.

In October last year, the 36-country watchdog said Pakistan had “successfully met 21 of the 27 points of the action plan, but decided to keep the country on its gray list until February. 2021 “.

“It’s not that Pakistan isn’t trying to get off the gray list, but the lobbying against the country by India is very strong,” a Pakistani representative told the FATF.

Speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, the official also pointed to a recent report by the EU’s DisinfoLab on a vast network of hundreds of “fake media” “Serving” Indian interests “.

After leaking the EU DisinfoLab report on Indian Chronicles, he said New Delhi had played its part in lobbying FATF member states to ensure Pakistan remains on the gray list.

The Brussels-based European DisinfoLab uncovered a network of 265 fake local media coordinated in 65 countries “serving Indian interests” and “undermining Pakistan”, as well as multiple questionable think tanks and NGOs.

“If the watchdog still keeps Pakistan on the gray list of this review, we will surely get out of it in the next review which is expected to take place in the middle of this year,” he said. However, last week Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate in a positive tone that he expected a decision “in favor of Pakistan”.

Qureshi said he had made “substantial progress” on the remaining six points.

In September, the country’s parliament amended 14 laws relating to its legal system to comply with FATF requirements while already satisfying the watchdog on 13 other points.

On January 28, the State Bank of Pakistan also amended some anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing, and anti-proliferation financing provisions in line with monitoring recommendations.

“Pakistan has taken such steps to arrest and convict banned terrorists and organizations in the past as well, but authorities must take more constructive and practical steps for the trials of 78 banned individuals and organizations,” said James Schwemlein, based. in Washington. South Asian economics expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He referred to recent legal and judicial actions taken by Imran Khan’s government against several major terrorism suspects.

However, he was not positive. “For now, it seems difficult for Pakistan to get off the gray list,” he told Anadolu news agency in a telephone interview. If Pakistan fails, it could have difficulty convincing international lenders and investors, warned Hasaan Khawar, an expert on international development and public policy.

“The actions of the FATF may even affect our lending programs with the IMF. Due to a pandemic, our economy is already at a point where any sanctions will frighten potential investors. … which is why Pakistan must pull out off that list., ”he added.

“The FATF is a very technical organization and if Pakistan succeeds in convincing the team of the facts about the groundwork they have made in combating terrorism and terrorist financing, it will ultimately be good for the Pakistani people and end to his prolonged suffering in his hands. of these terrorists, ”Schwemlein said.

