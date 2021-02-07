How Donald Trump’s grip led to a panicked call home by Theresa May | Donald trump





For former Prime Minister Theresa May, one of the most pressing issues she faced when she met Donald Trump a few days after his inauguration went beyond mere diplomacy.

May visited Washington in 2017 with the intention of persuading the new US president to make a statement of support for NATO. She didn’t expect her to call her husband, Philip, to warn him that images of the US President holding her hand as they walked through the White House would soon be touring the world.

With Trump out of power, those who had ringside seats during four years of dangerous and often chaotic foreign policy are now describing their often deadly encounters in a major new documentary series.

The BBC’s three-part series Trump Takes on the World by award-winning documentary filmmaker Norma Percy reveals extraordinary access to the President’s top watchers.

With the testimony of a whos who of world leaders and senior American officials, it offers a direct reflection of Trump devoid of political hypocrisies.

It wasn’t just May who found Trump troubling: to European diplomatic observers, he seemed a strange creature. And he also raised alarm bells among some US officials in the room with him, with one defense official noting that the presidents’ notoriously short attention span suggested a squirrel was sneaking into traffic.

My encounter with Trump, described to Percy by British aides as well as Trump insiders, was a taste of what was to come. According to KT McFarland, the former U.S. deputy national security adviser, May was viewed as weak by Trump. But the prime minister had entered the meeting determined to persuade the president to make a pro-NATO statement and warn him of his closeness to Vladimir Putin.

The meeting took a bizarre turn as they walked through the White House.

He held her hand as he passed through the colonnades, which took us all by surprise and ultimately took Theresa by surprise, former Chief of Staff Fiona McLeod Hill told Percy. at n ° 10.

She couldn’t really get her hand back so she was stuck And the first thing she said [afterwards] was I to call Philip just to let him know I was holding another man’s hand before it happened in the media.

Before May had a chance to call her husband, Trump greeted her for lunch, where another heartbreaking episode awaited her. May Day had the full blossoming of one of Trump’s conscience rants, described by Thomas Shannon, then US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, as ranging from his own inauguration to his disdain for the press.

Then, eager to raise the Putin issue, May asked Trump if he had spoken to the Russian leader, which Trump denied. At that point, however, Trumps’ chief of staff stepped in to tell the president that Putin had indeed called, but not been sidelined.

Hill picks up the story of the toe curling explosion. Trump at this point does not look orange but red. He turned around. Mad. In front of May, he scolded his advisers in what Shannon recalled as an inappropriate moment. He said: You tell me that Vladimir Putin called the White House and you only tell me now during this lunch? Vladimir Putin is the only man in the world who can destroy the United States and I did not respond to his call.

May was far from the only one exposed to Trump’s blatant disregard for borders.

From his unilateral withdrawals from the Iranian nuclear treaty and the Paris climate agreement to his relations with the Palestinians, Russia and China, few relatives, even close to him, could ever fully grasp the extent of his unpredictability or his disregard for detail.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was put off balance by Trumps’ behavior when meeting at a G20 meeting in Hamburg also in 2017.

Like May, Turnbull had major issues in mind, namely steel tariffs. Seizing his chance, Turnbull grabbed Trump, who was obsessed with something else. Donald said: Malcolm, do you want to see my SCIF? It’s so cool. I had no idea what he was talking about. I thought he was talking about a boat [a skiff]. We walked around a corner and there was this big steel box the size of a shipping container.

Malcolm Turnbull, right, struggled to engage the president on the subject of steel tariffs. Photograph: Andrew Meares / AAP

Trump dragged Turnbull into what turned out to be a sensitive compartmentalized information center, an ultra-secure communications hub, with the new French president, Emmanuel Macron, also in tow.

He said: It’s so cool when you’re in there, no one can hear you, not even the Chinese. It’s so secret.

Trump’s expectations from European leaders were not so low as they were nonexistent. For former French President Francois Hollande, who only dealt with Trump briefly, a red flag was raised when the US leader seriously asked him who he should name in his White House squad. I thought he was just courteous; it was quite scandalous. Imagine that I called Obama and said to him: You know France well, who should I appoint as adviser? Later, briefing his successor Macro during the transition, Hollande made it clear how he viewed the sentiments of the U.S. leader whom Percy herself saw as a summary of the number of foreign leaders who viewed the Trump era.

I said to [Macron], Reminds Hollande, do not expect anything from Donald Trump. Don’t think you can change your mind. Do not think that it is possible to transform him or to seduce him. Don’t imagine that he won’t follow his own agenda.

Some friends have asked me why I was doing it, said Percy, who directed the documentaries Death of Yugoslavia, End of the Empire and Watergate, and who filmed the new series under lockdown. The opinion was that we knew what Trump looked like. He was on the news every night. But it is the inner story of those who have dealt with him.

Trump Takes on the World starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday on BBC Two

