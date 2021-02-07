Imran Khan thinks there is too much democracy in Pakistan





The next three months will test Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hypothesis that the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement is running out of steam and disintegrating with the merger partners of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) pulling in different directions.

It was a sign of Imran Khan’s supreme confidence in his ability to stay in the saddle that recently he openly suggested that he favored an authoritarian system and blamed democratic regimes for the country’s lack of economic progress.

The Prime Minister also called the period 2008-2018 (one term each from the People’s Party of Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League (N)) as the worst period in the country’s history. He has in the past expressed great admiration for the dictatorial regime of Marshal Ayub Khan.

He said he had visited China and said there that Beijing is making its way towards economic development by planning 18 to 20 years in advance, while, the prime minister said, Pakistan is was bogged down due to the tragedy of elections every five years and, therefore, struggles with long-term planning.

There is no denying that China will be the world’s largest economy by the end of this decade, overtaking the United States in the process, but blaming democracy for Pakistan’s slow growth is a bit too much. One need only look at other democracies to understand this point and better study the Chinese model and its main drivers.

To be honest, this will be a big demand, given the Pakistanis’ commitment, or lack thereof, to gaining knowledge in meaningful ways. Even when we are not aware of the facts that are in the public domain, we have a remarkable ability to stand forward so confidently, as deeply as a sage.

Comparison with other democracies

Let’s look at two key statistics from the World Bank for the last 40 years, real GDP or growth rates of India and Pakistan and income per capita. India recorded an average real GDP growth of 6.1% compared to 4.8% for Pakistanis.

Today that has translated into a yawning difference between the two in terms of per capita GDP or purchasing power parity in real terms, with India at $ 6,997 and Pakistanis at $ 4,898. .

Since 1947, India has held 17 elections. None were contested. Pakistan had 11 elections. Except for one, all were contested. Pakistan does not even need to look at the Western economies which thrive during the democratic era. Bangladesh will suffice.

(Thoughts on the Chinese model will have to wait because they call for at least an entire column, if not more. Let me say that comparisons between China and Pakistan would be like talking chalk and cheese.)

Apart from these statistics from the World Bank, the other is worth mentioning: the GDP growth figures plotted on a graph for the period 2008-2018 (tenures of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) ).

Apart from the first two years of this decade, the graph shows a steadily rising curve until 2018. This, despite the tough time given to the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) by we all know who.

In 2018, the chart begins its steep descent before dropping to its lowest point in 22 years. Given these facts, it seems what was said to be the decade of darkness marred by massive corruption, political expediency and inefficiency, was not really that.

The next few months are crucial

So even as the prime minister says the game is over for the Pakistani Democratic Movement, the current state of affairs will emerge over the next two to three months. The first marker or indicator will be the Senate elections and the Punjab by-elections for a few seats in the National Assembly and the Punjab now vacant due to the deaths of members.

The opposition claims people are angry and fed up with the inflation triggered by massive devaluation and unemployment due to the weak economy. Therefore, they will cancel all the benefits of tenure accruing to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during the by-elections. This claim has yet to be tested at the polls.

If the Pakistani Muslim League (N) wins the by-elections in any meaningful way, the party will feel encouraged to propose massive resignations, even if the Pakistani People’s Party refuses to do the same. The government may have said it would happily hold a byelection if that were to happen, but the truth is that it will not be easy to control and contain mass mobilization during many byelections.

If the party does not do as well as it thinks in the polls, the Pakistan People’s Party’s proposal to bring forward a motion of no confidence against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, for starters, may become acceptable to the Democratic Movement. Pakistani. parties that have not yet warmed up there.

Given the numerical strength of the Prime Minister compared to the Prime Minister of the Punjab, the latter seems more vulnerable to such an approach. But even this vulnerability will depend heavily on the establishment’s neutrality. Otherwise, the movement could well be stillborn.

Against the background of Nawaz Sharifs’ insistence that any internal change is pointless unless a new social contract is in place and fresh and fair elections are held, the political steps taken by the Muslim League of the Pakistan (N) will be important.

Whether the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) holds its own or heads to Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Zardaris believes that some kind of reconciliation and change is possible within the existing framework will depend on the how events will unfold after the Senate elections and the Punjab-by-elections.

Any massive resignation with a significant number of supporters gathered in the capital will cause unprecedented pressure on the powers due to the paralysis it would bring. Any other negative impact on the economy can strain the hand of government supporters.

In my opinion, the state of the economy over the next few months will most likely dictate the direction of policy in the country. A continuing downward trend in the economy, unhappy masses and growing defense needs in a hostile regional environment will be factors to watch.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

