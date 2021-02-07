Politics
PM Modi meets with Uttarakhand CM and takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood site
Around 100 to 150 people were believed to have been killed in the flash flood, ANI news agency reported citing Uttarkhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock on Sunday of search and rescue operations at the flood site in the Uttarakhands Chamoli district and also spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. “While in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke with CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials. He took stock of the rescue operations and Relief underway Authorities are working to provide all possible support to those affected, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.
I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands by Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of all. I have kept talking to senior officials and getting updates on the NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations, the PM also tweeted.
Massive flooding was reported in Chamoli district, where the water level of the Dhauliganga river suddenly rose due to an avalanche near the Rishiganga power project in the village of Raini. About 100 to 150 people were believed to have been killed in the flash flood, ANI news agency reported citing Uttarkhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash. Hundreds of other workers, who were working on an electrical project, are also said to be missing, he added.
Ice burst near power project causes massive flooding in Uttarakhands Chamoli
The Chamoli district magistrate ordered officials to evacuate people living in villages along the Dhauliganga River, ANI news agency reported.
“A disaster has been reported in the Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management services were tasked with dealing with the situation. Pay no attention to any kind of rumors. The government is taking all necessary measures, tweeted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat. .
Rawat also shared helplines for people stranded in the affected area. “If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need assistance, please contact the Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486,” Uttarakhand CM tweeted.
