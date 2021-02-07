



The most striking feature of President Joe Bidens’ foreign policy, as unveiled on Friday, is his decision to suspend all US assistance to offensive operations in Yemen, a move aimed directly at Saudi Arabia and its leaders, who had developed ties. close with Donald Trump. . This war must end, the 46th President of the United States of America said in a dramatic departure from Trump’s praxis and his support for his allies. Yemen has been a critical storm center in the Arab world since 2015 amid the seemingly endless war. Overall, Bidens’ foreign policy is a revolutionary change from the Trump era. And this is precisely the culmination of his diplomatic power play. The Committee of Nations must now turn to him for a positive essay on restoring democracy in Myanmar. In the two weeks since he entered the Oval Office, the broad outlines of U.S. foreign policy have emerged with a measure of high standing, particularly a powerful speech at the State Department, executive orders, phone calls to leaders from all continents. , and a series of press conferences. Just as Bidens’ economic, national and Covid programs are a reversal of Trump’s policies, so is his diplomatic program. Well, he really gave up on Trump’s politics. The outlines are clear with his statement: America is back, diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy. He called on diplomats to include a few basic principles including integrity in everything you do, transparency, and accountability to restore America’s trust in the world. This represents a dramatic break with his predecessor, who sought to dismantle any effort to maintain America’s cohesive and democratic presence on the world stage. On closer examination, there are five key pillars of Bidens’ foreign and defense policies. These range from the re-engagement of key institutions and agreements to the reaffirmation of our values, as well as more effective competition with our competitors in all areas. First, America will end its support for Saudi Arabia’s five-year military offensive in Yemen. Second, Biden ultimately halted the planned withdrawal of US troops from Germany. Third, he made it clear to Vladimir Putin that the days when the United States looked back on aggressive Russian actions such as expansionist plans in Ukraine and meddling in our elections “are over. Biden mentioned Alexei Navalny’s predicament and the Kremlins’ efforts to suppress free speech. Fourth, he signaled his intention to increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States, another thorny issue in recent years. Fifth, Biden mentioned that he was ready to work with China “when it is in the interests of the Americas to do so.” Incidentally, President Xi Jinping is the only great world leader Biden has not contacted personally. The world admires Joe Biden.

