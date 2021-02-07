Rishi Sunak’s tax warning: Chancellor “will NEVER be PM” if spring budget targets taxpayers | Politics | News





Bob Lyddon, the founder of Lyddon Consulting Services, was speaking as Mr Sunak prepared for his final budget on March 3 – with all eyes on the Chancellor to see how he balances the books after the huge impact on the UK economy from the coronavirus pandemic. However, any attempt to impose steep tax hikes would be a disastrous strategy, Mr Lyddon said. Express.co.uk.

He explained, “Rishi Sunak has to wake up. “Because if he charges everything in Middle England, he’ll never be a manager, will he?” “He is very ambitious and he wants to be prime minister. But if he castigates people who are in fact members of the Conservative Party, who will make him the head of the Conservative Party, it is history.

“If Sunak hits the fan club with a capital gains tax and all that stuff, I think he’s done as far as he is concerned with becoming prime minister. Instead, Mr Lyddon urges Mr Sunak to target companies based in Ireland and Luxembourg, including tech giants such as Facebook and Bay, and which are currently using EU rules in order to pay a minimum tax in this country. Specifically, he would like the Chancellor to set up a task force within Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs to review their accounts in a legal manner to ensure they are paying more into UK coffers. READ MORE: Brussels bullies may have condemned a bloc with a legal threat

“It’s a really important market for them. “Basically we have to say, ‘Pay: you had a good race but now the game has changed.’” The UK plans to tax retailers and tech companies whose profits soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sunday Times reported today – although there is no indication the approach will specifically target businesses in Ireland and in Luxembourg, as recommended by Mr. Lyddon.

The government has reached out to businesses to discuss how an online sales tax works, with plans being made for a one-time “excessive profit tax”. However, Mr Sunak is unlikely to announce these taxes during the budget announcement scheduled for March 3, which will focus on an extension of the COVID-19 holiday program and support for businesses, the report said. Instead, they will surface in the second half of the year.

Mr. Sunak is under pressure from his fellow Conservatives to show spending is under control when he presents his budget, after what is on the way to being the biggest annual borrowing since World War II. He pledged to put public finances on a sustainable footing once the economy begins to recover. Data last month showed government borrowing since the start of the fiscal year in April hit a record £ 271 billion.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos