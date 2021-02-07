PTI under fire from its own legislator





HASSAN ABDAL:

Pakistani parliamentarian Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) criticized his own government for failing to bring inflation and unemployment under control.

“People are exhausted from the burden of food and fuel inflation and millions of people are food insecure due to unemployment,” said Attock Major (ret’d) PTI MP Tahir Sadiq. “If the government does not pay attention to solving the problems of inflation and unemployment, people will take revenge in the next election.”

Sadiq said his large group is a political reality in Attock District. “We joined the PTI for the wider interest of the people of the constituency,” he said, echoing the challenge of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak who said the PTI won Nowshera because of him, rather than Imran Khan.

Addressing a Major Youth Wing convention in Hassan Abdal, Sadiq said, “The PTI is suffering because of bad decisions by the party leadership and neglect of merit.

The main head of the youth wing, Dr Chaudhry Talha, organized the convention attended by Major (ret’d) Sadiq, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Asad Zaman Tahir Khel, Chaudhry Mudassir, Chaudhry Jamshed Akhtar, Zohair Khan, Sarfraz Ali Awan and the local leaders of the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiq said people are fed up with inflation and unemployment. He said the people of Attock would not be left alone and that his large group would stand up to raise their voices for them.

He said the decision to join the PTI was made in the public interest, however, “if the government makes decisions that are contrary to the public interest, we will be forced to stand up and do what we shouldn’t.” want to do ”.

He said incompetent advisers, including Zulfiqar Bukhari, were asking for a share in development funds and programs as if the government were handing out candy to children. “Four ministers in parliament were elected from Attock, but no megaprojects could be launched here and no action is taken to employ the youth of the constituency,” he said.

He said there was no threat to the government from the alliance of opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties. The PDM is an alliance of 11 different ideologies that will tear each other apart in the days to come. The PTI government is its own worst enemy, he said.

Sadiq told the youth convention that the government’s weaknesses are incompetence and corruption that the opposition would benefit from.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 7, 2021.

