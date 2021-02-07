Politics
Overseas forces conspire to destroy Indian tea: PM Modi
His speech in Dhekiajuli focused on the tea plantation workers, a significant portion of Assam voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that some forces abroad were conspiring to tarnish the image of Indian tea.
His speech in Assams Dhekiajuli, a tea-growing region, centered on tea plantation workers, a significant portion of voters the Bharatiya Janata Party weaned from Congress ahead of the 2016 Assembly election.
I want to tell you about a plot to defame the country. The conspirators did not even spare Indian tea. They say the image of Indian tea must be defamed around the world, systematically, Mr. Modi said.
He was addressing a crowd of largely tea plantation workers after remotely inaugurating and laying the foundations for a medical school in Assams Biswanath and Charaideo and Assam Mala, a vast road project.
The evidence we have suggests that the forces are based overseas, ready to launch an attack on Indian tea-based identity, the prime minister said.
He added that the tea plantation workers and every individual who drank tea would demand an explanation from the political parties to maintain silence on the matter.
But I want to tell the conspirators that the country will not allow you to succeed, no matter how hard you try. The tea workers will win this battle. Those who are conspiring to launch an attack on Indian tea are not strong enough to face the strength of our tea workers, Modi said, without naming the forces.
Fair in cash prizes
The prime minister highlighted the steps taken by the BJP-led Assam government to improve the lives of tea workers. He referred to the Cha Bagichhar Dhan Puraskar Mela (Saturday tea worker cash rewards fair) in which the state government transferred 3,000 each to the bank accounts of 7.47 plantation workers in lakh tea.
The government had transferred money twice earlier for a total donation of 584 crore.
The happiness and progress of the Assams are the tea gardens of the Assams. The lal chai (red tea) of Sonitpur (district where Dhekiajuli is located) is known for its special flavor. Who knows the taste of Assam tea better than I do? That’s why I always see the progress of tea workers with the progress of Assam, Mr. Modi said.
He also referred to a program under which pregnant women in the tea garden receive financial assistance from 12,000 people. He praised the government for sending mobile medical units to the tea gardens and providing free medicine to workers.
Stating that a special 1,000 crore diet had been announced in the budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said it would make life easier for workers.
The Prime Minister also underlined the NDA governments’ commitment to healthcare with a provision of 1000 crore in the 2021 budget.
We are planning integrated laboratories in 600 districts of the country to bring health care to the doors of the populations. People in rural areas and small towns will benefit the most; they will no longer have to travel long distances for basic medical tests, he said.
The Prime Minister lamented that Assam had only six medical schools in 70 years after India’s independence until 2016. Work on six more has started in the past five years and they will help together Assam to produce 1,600 new doctors, he said, praising the state government for benefitting. 1.25 million people under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
He also hoped that the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), established near Guwahati, would long contribute to bringing about a qualitative change in the lives of the people of the Northeast. I wonder why previous governments never considered having an AIIMS in Guwahati, he said.
