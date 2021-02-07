Erdogan’s rivals see hidden agenda in new pledge to overhaul laws, Middle East News and Top Stories

Connect with us

ANKARA (BLOOMBERG) – Having gained broad executive power through a rewrite of Turkey’s constitution in 2017, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to take another turn towards the country’s basic laws.

Just like four years ago, that engagement sparked a political storm, but this time, opposition politicians say, that’s exactly what Erdogan intended.

The president promises to target the remnants of a charter first adopted by a military junta in 1982, a move that could appear to strengthen democracy.

Instead, Turkish opposition parties see an attempt to distract attention from a struggling economy mismanaged by an authoritarian Erdogan and his increasingly unpopular party.

“It’s about preventing our citizens from seeing the real problems” in Turkey, said Ali Babacan, former Minister of the Economy under Erdogan and now chairman of the opposition DEVA party.

“We should never fall victim to efforts to hijack the public agenda.”

No majority

The motives alleged by Mr. Babacan and other party leaders are consistent with parliamentary arithmetic: Mr. Erdogan’s coalition, made up of conservatives of Islamist origin and Turkish nationalists, lacks 23 seats by the majority necessary to pass major legal changes.

Further, officials admit that the reform proposal hasn’t made much progress beyond presidential reflections, and there is no expectation that Erdogan will consider handing over the powers he wields to the National Assembly. , a request formulated by the main rivals.

Any overhaul would cement the role of the new political system in overhauling Turkey in Mr Erdogan’s vision, according to a person with direct knowledge of constitutional projects who asked not to be identified.

Popularity shot

When criticizing the current constitution, Erdogan frequently mentions an organization created by the military to closely monitor the country’s universities.

Yet his control has gone even further: the presidential powers to choose loyal university leaders have been broadened and in recent weeks, many students in Istanbul who have protested against such an appointment have been arrested.

Mr. Erdogan’s popularity has suffered as the economy and currency have been weakened by clashes with the United States and Europe, and over the past 12 months by pandemic restrictions.

Unemployment and prices rose, while the AK presidential party lost local elections in the business hub of Istanbul and Ankara, the capital.

Turkey’s 750 billion US dollars (S $ 1 trillion) economy has rebounded from the Covid-19 crisis faster than most of its peers, but the recovery has come at a cost.

Frenzy Reserves

Mr Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak, who resigned his post as economy czar in November, is estimated by Wall Street banks to have spent more than $ 100 billion of Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves to support the currency as he organized a credit explosion.

Mortgages and consumer loans at negative real rates kept the economy booming but also kept inflation in double digits, widened Turkey’s current account deficit and ultimately derailed the lira.

After replacing Mr Albayrak and the governor of the central bank, Mr Erdogan said the nation had to swallow “bitter pill policies” of higher interest rates.

Stabilizing the economy will require a slowdown in credit, which will ultimately lead to slower job creation.

The tough economic outlook gives the president a reason to change direction.

For much of the past week, Erdogan attacked students demonstrating in Istanbul, claiming the unrest was sparked by an LGBT community that had no place in Turkish culture.

The ruling party has presented the rallies as an example of Turkish elites determined to undermine Mr Erdogan. His opponents see things differently.

“They threw a ball of yarn in front of the people,” opposition leader of the IYI party, Meral Aksener, said last Thursday, using a Turkish saying in an attempt to distract attention.

“It is about suppressing the voice of mothers who cannot feed their babies, of industrialists who cannot produce and of traders who have lost their business,” she said.



