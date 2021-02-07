Trump’s Foreign Policy Assessment | Opinion

Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, its foreign policy record needs to be assessed in order to map the challenges facing the new Biden administration.
America’s first foreign policy trumps stamp did not perform as well as its Make America Great Again campaign at the national level. Its one-sided approach on the world stage has alienated our closest allies. Imposing one-sided tariffs on friends and enemies alike did not win friends and influence people.
While Trump deserves credit as the first president to call on China to unfair trade practices by imposing punitive tariffs, these measures would have been more effective if he had secured the multilateral support of traditional allies.
When it comes to Trump’s treatment of allies and adversaries, the verdict is decidedly mixed. He needlessly upset Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and outright alienate Angela Merkel of Germany. On the positive side, he has forged close relationships with Boris Johnson of England, Emmanuel Macron of France, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Shinzo Abe of Japan. In addition, despite serious differences, he maintained working relations with Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Even though he failed to secure a denuclearization deal for the Korean Peninsula, Trump defused a serious crisis related to Kims’ threatening behavior and set the stage for Biden to make real progress on this issue.
NATO allies’ rude harangues for their low military spending have nonetheless succeeded in achieving NATO’s long-sought goal of spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense. For the role of the Americas, as part of this broader military build-up, Trump accepted Ukraine’s request for lethal Javelin anti-tank missiles (after this request was earlier rejected by President Obama) which allowed the forces Ukrainian forces to reach a stabilizing military stalemate against Russian forces that had encroached on eastern Ukraine.
Trump announced the withdrawal of 15,000 US troops from Germany and his intention to withdraw all US forces from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, however, was misguided and undermined long-standing US foreign policy goals. Additionally, Trump continued to label the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq as unnecessary wars. To say this as Commander-in-Chief was a hurtful insult to the families of fallen soldiers in those conflicts.
Despite all of this, Trump left his biggest mark in the Middle East. Much of this involved cleaning up the wreckage left behind by the Obama administration. During his two terms (2008-16), President Obama achieved two major achievements in the region. Its most brilliant was the daring raid of May 10, 2011, by Seal Team Six, which killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The other, and more controversial, was the nuclear deal it struck with Iran in 2015, which essentially froze its nuclear program in place.
Trump withdrew from the deal because its inspection arrangements were inadequate and it failed to cover Iran’s growing missile arsenal and instead imposed punitive sanctions on Iran. In retaliation, Iran is now enriching uranium well above the levels allowed by the agreement. Obviously, there is work to be done here.
Obamas’ first mistake was not to renew the 2009 status of forces agreement with Iraq. As a result, all US forces had to withdraw from Iraq in 2011. This created a vacuum which was filled by ISIS, the vicious Islamic terror group which launched a ruthless military crusade to establish an Islamic caliphate in the region. region. A lukewarm air campaign ordered by Obama failed to dull that reader, leaving more wreckage. Raqqa fell to ISIS forces in Syria in 2013 and Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, fell in 2014. With these takeovers, ISIS proclaimed a caliphate of the same. size than UK.
Obamas’ hesitation was compounded by another mistake: The red line he drew in the sand in 2012 warns Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that any use of chemical weapons would trigger a harsh US reaction. The following year, Assad used chemical weapons against his own people. Instead of responding militarily, Obama claimed credit for finding a peaceful solution by persuading Assad to hand over these weapons to the Russians. But the move had the unintended side effect of sending Russia back to the Middle East as Syria’s ally. Russian troops are now blocking any hope of overthrowing Assad’s murderous regime.
In 2017, Trump launched a two-year military campaign to destroy ISIS’s caliphate. This time, the United States has deployed ground forces as battlefield advisers to the Syrian Defense Forces and called for urgent combat air strikes. Raqqa and Mosul were liberated that summer and the last military pocket of ISIS forces was wiped out in 2019. So Donald Trump deserves all the credit for this important victory in the war on terror.
Finally, in the last year of his presidency, Trump has used a different approach to Middle East peace by avoiding the thorny Palestinian issue and instead establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Muslim states. With these Abrahamic accords, Israel established formal ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
Ironically, then, despite our internal discord, Trump bequeathed to Biden a world that was a little more peaceful than the one he inherited in 2017.