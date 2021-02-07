Budget gave huge boost to health sector and infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union’s 2021-22 budget has given huge impetus to the health sector in addition to focusing on building infrastructure, learning lessons from the COVID-pandemic 19.

Modi, who was in Assams Dekhiajuli on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for two medical schools and road projects under Assam. He said: In the budget a huge increase is made for the health sector. The budget provided for the creation of integrated laboratories in 600 districts. Residents of remote neighborhoods will benefit immensely as they have to travel long distances to do lab tests.







He added, The budget provided Rs 1000 Crore for the development of the people in the tea plantations. Through direct benefit transfers, 7.5 lakh bank accounts receive rupee crores. For pregnant women in the tea plantations assistance is provided, mobile medical units provide care in the tea plantations. Even free medicines are provided on the tea estates.

He added, the budget provision will benefit the people of the tea plantation and their lives will become easier. There is a conspiracy to defame Assam tea. ”

He said, I have a dream where at least one medical school and one technical school in a state provide education in the local language. Once the new government arrives in Assam, I hope that such a government comes to Assam and that gradually the number of these institutions will increase.

Assam will go to the Assembly polls in April this year. He said Guwahati’s AIIMS will become operational in a year or a year and a half. I want to ask those who were in power in Assam before 2016 why they didn’t think AIIMS could be built in Guwahati. It was because these people were so far from Assam that they could hardly feel the troubles endured by the people of Assam.



The Prime Minister added: “People here have waited for the dawn of development for a long time despite the sun rising for the first time in North East India. The place was besieged with violence, annoyance and favoritism. People hear that they never face a medical emergency.

Modi said that in 70 years Assam has had six medical colleges and that in five years of BJP rule, at least six medical colleges are under construction. He said the Union budget has given a boost to demand for the infrastructure sector and that projects like Assam Mala will significantly improve connectivity.