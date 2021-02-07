Scottish newspapers: ‘chaos’ quarantine plan and Twickenham triumph





image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday legend According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, plans to introduce strict quarantine rules for travelers arriving in Scotland “have fallen into chaos”. The document reports that the Scottish government has yet to contact any airports or hotels to discuss how the program works. image copyright Scotland Sunday legend Scotland presented a photo of the Scottish rugby team celebrating their first Calcutta Cup triumph over England since 1983 at Twickenham on Sunday. The main story is that Scotland faces a “two and a half year hiatus. without major festivals “. of the Covid pandemic. image copyright Sunday Times Scotland legend The Sunday Times reports that online retailers like Amazon, which have performed well during the pandemic, are facing a double taxation raid under plans made by the government. Leaked emails viewed by the newspaper reveal that Treasury officials called tech companies and retailers for a meeting this month, ahead of the budget, to discuss how an online sales tax works. image copyright Sunday Telegraph legend Nearly 30 million people under the age of 50 will be vaccinated at work as early as spring under proposals under consideration by ministers, according to the Sunday Telegraph. According to the plan, front-line emergency services, teachers, delivery drivers and supermarket workers would be among those at the top of the vaccine queue after all those who are older or vulnerable were offered a blow, reports the newspaper. image copyright Sunday Post legend The Sunday Post reports that “frustrated” MSPs are considering quitting the investigation into the government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond after key evidence was dismissed by government lawyers. The newspaper said that the decision not to publish a statement by the former prime minister “threw the investigation into turmoil.” image copyright Herald on Sunday legend Port officials were warned of safety to have two massive oil rigs moored off the north Ayrshire coast two weeks before one broke free of its moorings, threatening to “disaster” near a nuclear power plant, reported Sunday the Herald. The paper also examines the tensions within the SNP and questions whether they could lead to the “downfall of Nicola Sturgeon”. image copyright National Sunday legend The National is also examining “the week that rocked the SNP” with a special report on how the party “hit the boiling point.” The main story of the newspaper is that anti-Scottish hostility is on the rise in England, according to a new study. image copyright Sunday Mail legend The Sunday Mail reports that a man who killed his ex-wife and daughter believed his own life was in danger before committing the double murder. Steven Robertson fatally stabbed Emma Robertson Coupland and her stepdaughter Nicole Anderson in Kilmarnock on Thursday. He then died after crashing his car into a tree. image copyright Scottish Sun Sunday legend The Scottish Sun also focuses on the tragedy and leads with an interview with Nicole Anderson’s aunt, who called Steven Robertson an “animal.” Stacey Newman says she can’t understand the horrific chain of events and asks, “Why did he take it away from Nicole?” image copyright Scottish Sunday Express legend And Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Scottish Sunday Express there is “no limit” to what the country’s young people can accomplish as he has vowed not to let the pandemic hurt their prospects. The Prime Minister recognized “the immense sacrifice” made by the younger generations, who, according to him, “deserve the thanks of the nation”. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

