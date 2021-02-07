Biden’s diplomacy abandons Trump’s in a way that’s not so foreign to Congress

The departures of President Joe Biden so far from the foreign policy of his predecessor are nowhere near as pronounced as Donald Trump’s dazzling denunciations of the official American positions he inherited in 2017.

The war in Yemen, which has sparked a severe famine and killed thousands of civilians in recent years, took center stage late last week. Biden announced the end of support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign there, raising hopes that conditions will improve.

This marks a shift from what many saw as the Trump administration’s reflexive pampering of the Saudi monarchy, including its complacency over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden’s change also reflects what has been for at least two years a matter of consensus on Capitol Hill.

In April 2019, Trump vetoed a bipartisan resolution that would have resulted in what Biden is doing now. This was only his second veto at this point. The GOP-led Senate and Democratic-led House invoked the War Powers Act to keep the United States out of the conflict.

At the same time, the Biden administration is making it clear that it will not abandon US military assistance and always plans to help Saudi Arabia is strengthening its defenses. This is important because Biden, as a candidate, said the Saudis should ‘pay the price’ for human rights abuses and that he would ‘make them, in effect, the outcast that they are’ .

Biden’s posture on Iran, which is Saudi Arabia’s rival for power in the Middle East and supports its enemies in the Yemen war, could generate more static in Congress. Biden supported the nuclear deal with Tehran that the United States and European countries agreed to under the Obama administration. The Israeli government and its Republican congressional allies opposed it most strongly.

But Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, no doubt aware of congressional concerns, has made it known that the United States will only join the multinational deal if Iran returns to full respect for its terms.

The prospects for resuming the deal abandoned by Trump are therefore unclear. The former president had put forward the idea that the pact did not cover Iran’s ballistic missile program, nor the theocratic state’s support for militant groups abroad.

In Afghanistan, Trump’s tentative deal with the Taliban leaves Biden with thorny choices how to continue the slow American withdrawal. None of the major rival powers there, the Taliban or the government, are very popular in the country.

China for Biden remains as complicated a subject as it was under Trump, who has shown himself to be personally passive and compliant in one-on-one relations with President Xi Jinping both in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and in the period leading up to the Beijing crackdown. against civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Ties with India should be tied to US ties with China.

Despite Biden’s position that the United States will “outdo” China and work “in concert” with its allies, no one knows exactly what that would mean in practice. It is also unclear how Biden will resume Obama-era detente with Cuba or if it will be done in a way that satisfies or alienates Cuban Americans at home.

The president also seems unlikely to switch in a significantly new direction on either Venezuela or North Korea.

White House messages seem more consistent than before Trump left. But barring another sudden crisis, any clear change in the country’s international role would likely be slow.