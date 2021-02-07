Covid-19 pandemic, Jokowi calls for treatment to be completed in a year and a half





JAKARTA, iNews.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for the treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic to proceed quickly. It is expected that the handling of Covid-19 will be completed within a year and a half. This was conveyed by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko during the “ Quality Journalism Webinar ” event to commemorate National Press Day 2021 (HPN), Sunday (7/2/2021) . Moeldoko said Jokowi’s request for Covid-19 treatment was completed within a year and a half, said at a cabinet meeting. “Yesterday at the cabinet meeting, we thought about Pak Jokowi’s wish for a year and a half,” Moeldoko said. He said handling would be even faster if production of Indonesian vaccines was completed soon. The former commander of the Indonesian armed forces said Indonesia would immediately start producing vaccines. “If the red and white vaccine will be produced in 2022, it will be even faster,” he said. Previously, the data collected had recorded positive patients with Covid-19 reaching 1,157,837 people on Sunday (07/02/2021). There was an increase of 10,827 people over the previous 81,147,010 people. This amount is the result of sample tracing performed by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid molecular test (TCM) methods. In addition, it has also been reported that patients recovered from Covid-19 have reached 949,990 people. There were 10,806 additions compared to the previous 939,184 people. Meanwhile, the number of deceased Covid-19 patients has reached 31,556 people. There were 163 additions compared to the previous 31,393 people. Editor: Muhammad Fida Ul Haq Share Share







