Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bengal’s Haldia for his first political rally ahead of elections





Naredra Modi’s visit in January sparked a huge tipping point with the state’s Trinamool Congress. Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first election rally in Bengal today. The venue is the industrial town of Haldia in the East Midnapore district, 120 km from Kolkata, and considered the stronghold of former Trinamool minister Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December. Assembly elections are scheduled for the state in April, in which the BJP has set itself a target of 200 seats. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate four projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in the oil and gas sector in Haldia today. This is Prime Minister Modi’s second official visit to Bengal within two weeks and events are being closely watched for possible political developments. His first visit – held in January to mark the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the state’s icons – sparked a huge flashpoint with the state’s Trinamool Congressional government after the controversy over the slogan “Jai Shri Ram”. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was the target of the slogans – dispensed from participating in the Prime Minister’s official program where she was invited. His office has already written to the prime minister’s office, sources told NDTV. Trinamool MP Dev cannot attend either. Trinamool senior MP Sisir Adhikari – Suvendu Adhikari’s father – is also said to have apologized. Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Dibyenndu Adhikari, who is also an MP from Trinamool, could attend, sparking speculation about his possibilities to follow his brother to BJP. Mamata Banerjee swept aside the wave of defections from her party, saying only corrupt and sidelined party leaders had left for the BJP. After the Jan. 23 program, Ms Banerjee accused the BJP of insulting every cultural icon in the state – from Rabindranath Tagore to revolutionary leader Santhal Birsa Munda. “I went to their program and fanatic and aggressive traitors dared to tease me in front of the prime minister. They don’t know me. If you point a gun at me, I’ll show you the armory. But I don’t believe in politics. by the firearm ”, declared the minister

