Greek PM unhappy with German sale of attack submarines to Turkey





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has spoken out against Germany’s plans to export Type 214 class submarines to Turkey as tensions between the two NATO members escalate. Prime Minister Mitsotakis spoke on the sale of the submarines by the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel after noting that the United States had brought sanctions against Turkey last year, after purchasing the Russian-made S-400 missile system. “Germany is considering exporting attack submarines to Turkey. This is a question that concerns us, ”Mitsotakis told an online conference this week, the Greek newspaper I Kathimerini reports. The German government has largely ignored requests from Greece not to sell six of the Type 214-class submarines to Turkey despite continuing tensions caused last year by Turkish aggression in the eastern Mediterranean, which nearly led to the two countries in a military conflict. A report of Forbes The magazine published late last month noted the construction of the six submarines, as well as Turkey’s first locally built multi-purpose frigate, the TCG Istanbul, which launched last month. Turkish authorities say eastern Mediterranean is part of Turkey’s blue homeland https://t.co/ayUnM6AYBD – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 15, 2021 The report claims that the Greek navy lags behind Turkey, saying: “Athens will almost certainly need newer and more modern warships to counter its rapidly growing Turkish rivals. According to the Greek City Times, the Greek Navy has just four Class 214 submarines which are considered to operate silently underwater. Tensions between Greece and Turkey remain high despite the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month said he wanted to improve relations with the European Union, saying: “We are ready to put relations back on rails. We expect our European friends to show the same goodwill. “ At the same time, the Turkish government’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, has pushed for the “blue homeland” policy, which declares that Turkey has a claim over many waters that Greece currently considers part of its own territory. The findings of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) indicate that the Turkish government intentionally instigated riots on the Greek border by implanting members of its security services among crowds of migrants. https://t.co/Nu6CzyZU0Z – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 28, 2020 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com







