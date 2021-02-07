PTI needs a better communication strategy





A strange thing happened this week. Some of the fiercest critics of the PTI have spoken out in favor of a truly revolutionary PTI policy. “Commendable work,” Jibran Nasir tweeted. “Universal health coverage is one of the most fundamental rights for a dignified human existence. Well done Imran Khan. Jibran was not alone. Pakistan Twitter took a break from its polarized toxicity to come out almost universally to toast Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by becoming the first province in Pakistan to provide universal health insurance for every citizen.

Just as the Ramazan moon appears in the KP one day before the rest of the country, the tabdeeli promised by Naya Pakistan becomes visible in some places before the rest of the country. One of the most unexpected places we see on real tabdeeli today is the economy. While PTI still needs to do a lot more to act together on day-to-day governance, its macroeconomic policy is fundamentally shaking things up for the better. Shifting from an unsustainable growth model focused on imports and consumption to one focused on manufacturing and exports focused on job-creating sectors such as construction is exactly what the doctor (not the IMF!) ) Ordered in Pakistan.

A stunning V-shaped economic recovery is underway for all parameters you can name – exports, large-scale manufacturing, tax collection and current account deficit; even inflation is falling. Just as the mainstream press and gossip classes missed the spectacular story of Pakistan crushing the first wave of Covid-19 – because they were too busy criticizing Imran Khan for policies that would later prove effective in the health and economic recovery perspective – they’re going to miss the story of economic recovery as well. But the real question isn’t why life is so unfair for PTI, but how PTI can tell and sell a better story. The PTI cannot go down in history as the only political party in Pakistan’s history whose economic performance was in fact better than its communication strategy on the economy. Here’s how we can change that for the good of Pakistan.

First of all: PTI must have a good message. When it comes to the economy, PTI should focus resolutely on its performance and vision for transformation, on universal health care coverage, rather than on accountability, corruption or what the opposition has done before. It made sense in the early days of government to bludgeon the sins of the opposition and focus only on accountability, as performance takes a long time to come. But now that the performance is coming like a tsunami, it’s time to focus on telling this story. If necessary, liability and corruption may continue to be topics of discussion in the political sphere but separate them from the economic history of PTI. PTI’s business story should be built on visible performance (I’m afraid even PTI realizes how many positive stories it can tell) as well as a positive and booming vision for long-term transformation. run of the current economy.

Second, the medium is the message. The PTI doesn’t need more economic spokespersons, it needs the right people to talk about the economy. We wish there was a cloning machine to create more Asad Umar (s) but that’s what the PTI needs right now: ideological, intelligent, articulate forces of nature shamelessly telling the remarkable economic history of PTI. Everyone in PTI needs to stop talking about economics and blurring the consistency of necessary messages.

Finally, PTI needs to identify the core economic message that will appeal to different groups and deliver that message directly through social media, in-person touchpoints and key opinion leaders. For example, talk about the revolutionary steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to make startups run more efficiently, including digital payment systems, to young, emerging middle-class college graduates. For company types, talk about record corporate profits and KSE up 74% in less than a year. As you highlight Ehsaas and universal health coverage for a wider audience. Today, PTI is behaving like that Pakistani cricketer of the late ’90s who would mark a century on the pitch but be reluctant to speak fully at the post-match press conference. Pakistan and the PTI deserve better.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 7, 2021.

