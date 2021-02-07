ICC and ICJ push Joe Biden in place of Donald Trump – analysis





In less than a week, the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice shockingly put US President Joe Biden in place of former President Donald Trump on the international law scene.

Last week, the ICJ issued a jurisdictional ruling against the US sanctions program against Iran. Then, over the weekend, the ICC issued a jurisdictional ruling against Israel in the six-year war crimes controversy.

The US State Department’s reactions to the two decisions have been extremely critical.

To the layman, the criticism might have sounded the same to the ICJ and the ICC as what might have come from the Trump administration.

Israel would be happy if the United States does not get along too well with the ICC and ICJ, since Jerusalem also supports US sanctions against Iran.

That’s not all.

Certainly, the Biden administration has garnered praise around the world for signing a series of executive orders reinstating the Paris climate treaty, removing Trump-era immigration and travel bans from certain countries. Muslims and a more positive tone towards the UN and the EU.

But 17 days into his administration, Biden has neither rescinded Trump-era financial and visa sanctions against the ICC, nor rescinded the executive order that could allow him to use such sanctions in the future.

In a little-noticed press article in late January, a spokesperson for the US State Department said sanctions against the ICC were undergoing a thorough review.

The United States is expected to lift or reduce sanctions against the ICC at some point.

In fact, Israel is not even the most important area on which Washington and The Hague disagree.

The ICC is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation against the Americans for the alleged war crime of torture in Afghanistan of terrorist detainees in the early years following September 11.

Unlike the George W. Bush and Trump administrations, which were at open war with the ICC and ICJ, Biden is expected to return to some form of “positive engagement” with these bodies of international law.

While Bush and Trump were skeptical of international law and the limits it placed on American actions, Biden, like Obama, was a staunch supporter of international law and these institutions, at least in theory.

The problem comes down to practice.

Bush and Trump could have been happier if the ICC and ICJ did not exist.

Obama, and now Biden, see these institutions as essential for humanity to move in a more moral and less warlike direction.

As a US Senator, Biden fought fiercely against Bush’s isolation from the ICC.

Biden has also tasked his main State Department, director of national intelligence and director of the CIA with officials who are recognized as being very supportive of international law as binding and a positive force for change and encouragement of peace.

But how does Biden associate these views with the ICC and ICJ attacks on critical elements of US policy and against Israel?

In recent weeks, some academics have suggested that the Biden administration at least drop existing sanctions and quash the anti-ICC decree to send a message that it will not penalize the ICC in areas where it there is disagreement.

The dropping of current sanctions or perhaps even the elimination of the decree may be underway or part of behind-the-scenes negotiations with the ICC.

Suggestions by some international law scholars to give in to the ICC’s investigation into US actions in Afghanistan or to let Israel go under the bus risk falling on deaf ears in the Biden administration. Indeed, accepting the ICC investigation in Afghanistan would mean exposing the US military, the CIA, and perhaps even Justice Department lawyers to war crimes.

The Obama administration’s policy on the torture issue in Afghanistan was to criticize and summarize everything it thought the Bush administration had allowed, but also to move forward.

Biden is a big supporter of the US military and giving in on this issue would give the Republican Party a major and lasting point of attack against Democrats “turning against the US military” and others.

This makes it highly unlikely.

The same is true of Israel.

No matter how much the Obama and Biden administrations have disapproved or may disapprove of certain aspects of the IDF’s use of force in conflict with the Palestinians, especially Hamas, or with the settlement enterprise, Biden is fundamentally pro Israel.

Pro-Israel means supporting Israel’s right to self-defense against terrorist rocket attacks against its civilians and at least being neutral on diplomatic disputes with the Palestinians, such as the settlements (they will be careful to criticize everything in plus settlement activities as “illegitimate,” and not illegal.)

The Biden administration may escape an ongoing fight with the ICJ over Iran if it reaches a new deal on sanctions and the nuclear standoff, but even here senior Biden officials have said an agreement was “far from over”.

So, we can see the United States ending up removing formal anti-ICC measures, saying positive things about ICC actions in other parts of the world, and its criticism of the ICC and the ICJ may seem more legal and less trying to deal a hard blow.

However, when it comes to real politics, the international law-minded Biden administration may find itself defending many of the same positions against the ICC and ICJ as the Trump administration.

