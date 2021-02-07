Xi calls for better combat readiness of Chinese army during holidays

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the command of the PLA’s Eastern Theater fly in formation during a 24-hour flight training exercise in mid-January 2021 (fra.chinamil. com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Chinese military to improve combat readiness during the upcoming Spring Festival vacation when he recently inspected an Army Air Force aviation division People’s Liberation (APL). And experts said other servicemen should not have the illusion of being able to make provocative moves during the holidays without encountering PLA countermeasures.

PLA fighter jets continued their back-to-back exercises near the island of Taiwan ahead of the Spring Festival, and high-altitude border defense troops from the Xinjiang Military Command received several new weapons and equipment, including advanced howitzers and assault vehicles as “Christmas gifts,” the media told me.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday inspected an aviation division of the PLA Air Force stationed in Guizhou Province, China’s Guizhou Province. southwest China, before the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Lunar. Year, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

He said PLA troops should improve their combat readiness during the Spring Festival holidays and safeguard national security as well as people’s happiness and peace.

This year’s Spring Festival falls on Friday and there are seven-day national holidays from Thursday to February 17.

It is customary for the Chinese military to improve its combat readiness during the summer holidays, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“History tells us that many wars have broken out during the holidays or at night when the troops are on guard. That is why we have to stay on high alert, especially when there is a holiday, in order to be able to stop any potentially dangerous movement or any hostile reconnaissance “. Fu said.

While China has long witnessed peace, provocative movements on the part of other armies have occurred during the holidays in the past.

For example, on January 25, 2020, the Spring Festival of last year, the US Navy sent the USS Montgomery littoral combat ship near the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, and was tracked, identified and warned by naval and air forces from the PLA’s southern theater command, the spokesperson for the PLA said at the time. commandment.

During his inspection at the PLA Air Force’s aeronautical division, Xi inspected a special aircraft designed for information warfare.

Special mission aircraft developed on the basis of Y-8 and Y-9, including reconnaissance aircraft, electronic countermeasures aircraft and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, can enable the PLA to ‘gain an informational advantage in future warfare, a military expert who asked not to be identified told the Global Times on Sunday. The expert noted that these types of planes have visited the Taiwan Strait frequently since the PLA military exercises began in the region in September 2020, which have become routine.

PLA fighter jets have entered Taiwan’s self-proclaimed Southwest Air Defense Identification Zone for seven consecutive days since the start of February, the Liberty Times newspaper in Taipei reported on Sunday. The outlet also noted that the PLA’s intensive operations come just days before the Spring Festival.

As the Spring Festival approaches, PLA border defense troops also receive unique ‘Christmas gifts’, including 155mm howitzers mounted on vehicles, armored assault vehicles and tanks. light, according to Chinese Central Television (CCTV) reports.

An artillery regiment attached to the Xinjiang PLA military command based at the northern foot of the Tianshan Mountains recently received a delivery of a batch of 155mm vehicle-mounted howitzers, CCTV reported on Saturday. The howitzer, referred to as the PCL-181, is China’s most advanced with its longest range, and is characterized by its high mobility, fast reaction time, high accuracy and ability to fire 360 ​​degrees, even when operating on trays and severe cold. , analysts said.

Another Xinjiang military command unit, a combined arms regiment, ordered a batch of third generation Dongfeng Mengshi armored assault vehicles equipped with radio stations, BeiDou satellite navigation system, heavy machine guns and grenade launchers, CCTV said.

Last week, CCTV reported that the Xinjiang Military Command also received and put into service its first batch of newly developed Type 15 light tanks in China in January.

These weapons and equipment are particularly effective in platform operations and will serve as a solid booster to the combat capabilities of China’s border defense troops during and after the Spring Festival festivals, analysts said.