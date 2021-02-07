Uncertainty irritates EV investors





Despite the establishment of an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, the non-issuance of statutory regulatory orders (SROs) for customs duties and sales tax has put the potential investors in a dilemma.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on February 3, 2021, to amend SRO 572 (I) 2020, there will no longer be additional customs duties on the import of electric vehicles falling under the customs tariff Pakistani (PCT). ) codes 8703.8030 (electric rickshaw), 8711.6040 (electric motorcycle) and 8711.6060 (three-wheel electric charger).

Even though the Pakistani government has taken steps to promote electric vehicle technology in the country, the Revenue Authority has exempted additional tariffs on the import of two and three wheel electric vehicles until June 30, 2025.

However, he did not mention anything about import duties on two and three-wheel electric vehicles, Sabir Shaikh, chairman of the Pakistan Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Association (PEVMA), said in an interview. with The Express Tribune.

“We are left with a few questions, which are, what is the current import duty on fully built two and three wheel units (CBUs)? What is the rate of withholding tax and import income tax for UBCs? What is the import sales tax for CBU of bicycles and tricycles? ” he stated.

“If we import motorcycles with gasoline engines, we have to pay 50% customs duty,” Shaikh said. “For example, if the price of a bicycle is Rs 100,000, the importer will pay Rs 50,000 for the purchase from the government as customs duty.”

The additional tariff is 1%, or Rs500, however, according to the electric vehicle policy, the tariff on electric vehicles will be charged at half of what is charged for fuel-powered vehicles, said the President, adding: “For example, if the government charges 50% for fuel vehicles, it will charge 25% for importing an electric vehicle. “

The government has not issued an SRO for the 50% tariff, so anyone who imports the motorcycle from the electric vehicle must pay the same tariff, Shaikh said. “The government was supposed to mitigate this anomaly by issuing ORS for duty; however, it only issued SROs for an additional 1% tariff, which is virtually zero. “

It appears that the real situation is not being communicated properly to senior officials, although Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team have been quite vocal in their support for electric vehicles, Shaikh said. “The published notification discourages investors and a potential green revolution in the country.”

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 7, 2021.

