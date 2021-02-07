American Kompromat Critic: Trump, Russia, Epstein, and a Lot of Things We Just Don’t Know | Donald trump





Craig Ungers’ new book has already made headlines, in this newspaper and elsewhere, because of an accusation by former KGB colonel Yuri Shvets that Donald Trump has been a KGB asset for 40 years.

But as Unger himself points out, former CIA director Michael Morell called Trump an unwitting agent of the Russians; former director of national security James Clapper actually described him as an intelligence asset; and former CIA director John Brennan said Trump was entirely in Putin’s pocket. So Shvets’ accusation is hardly surprising.

Numerous other Trump-Russia books have dated Trump’s initial contact with the Russians to a visit to Trump Tower by then-Soviet Ambassador to the United Nations Yuri Dubinin in 1986. Unger by Shvets reports that the association has started six years earlier when Trump bought 200 televisions from Semyon Kislin, a Soviet migrant who co-owned Joy-Lud Electronics on Fifth Avenue. According to Shvets, Kislin was actually a spotting agent for the KGB. Kislin denies any connection.

In any case, the significance of this transaction like dozens of anecdotes recorded in these pages is never fully explained. The subtitle of the Ungers book is How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power and Treachery, a column that allows the author to throw almost any unconfirmed gossip ever published on everyone, from convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to former British press magnate Robert Maxwell. And Maxwell’s daughter, Ghislaine, who was or was not, according to the page of this book you are on Epsteins’ girlfriend as well as allegedly his collaborator in recruiting underage girls to satisfy the seemingly insatiable sexual appetite. from Epsteins.

In addition to being an editor, according to Unger, Maxwell was extremely close to the Israeli Secret Service, Mossad and the KGB. And maybe the Mossad was in fact responsible for the murder of Maxwell, whose drowning off his yacht was officially considered an accident.

Ungers sourcing for this is typical of the book. He writes: According to The Sunday Age, in Melbourne, Australia, on November 2, 1991, an anonymous source close to the Israeli cabinet told Hersh that Maxwell would soon be eliminated. The author did not know how to take the threat seriously. Three days later Robert Maxwell disappeared

Hersh is Seymour Hersh, arguably the most famous investigative journalist of his generation, but in Ungers’ book’s numerous source notes, there is no indication that Unger ever contacted Hersh to confirm this Australian bulletin. Since Hersh is in the phone book and is actually answering his own phone, I found it quite easy to reach him.

Did he remember being contacted by a source close to the Israeli cabinet who told him Maxwell was about to be overthrown?

I have absolutely no recollection of receiving such advice, Hersh told me. And I must note that most people, I understand, who want to kill other prominent people usually don’t discuss it in advance.

And so on throughout Ungers’ book: dozens and dozens of crazy stories and salacious accusations, almost too good to verify, in the parlance of old journalists.

This is especially true of the long section on Epstein, which is here because he had the largest collection of kompromat in all of history. Or did he do it?

Unger writes that it was widely known that Epstein made recordings of serious sex crimes. But Unger never saw any of the tapes, nor found a reliable witness to say so. People who knew did not speak, writes Unger. There was speculation that it was being used to facilitate deals with Wall Street power brokers and to solidify the loyalty of various actors in the drama, be they high-profile attorneys, business leaders. State, royalty, billionaires, media moguls or intelligence agents. a service.

On page 186 we are treated to a barrage of daring names from Epsteins famous black book, from Deepak Chopra, Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson to Bill Clinton, Queen Elizabeth and Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan al-Saud. And that sounds very exciting until you get to page 195, when Unger admits being on Epsteins’ contact list didn’t mean anything on its own. It’s much more telling of the power brokers he and Ghislaine cultivated than whether they were actually aware of or were involved in Epstein’s nefarious activities.

Unger is much more interesting in a long section on Opus Dei, the secret Catholic society that originated in fascist Spain that Columbia lawyer and lecturer Scott Horton describes as the most successful secret society in American history, in particular when it comes to changing the nature of the judiciary and filling vacancies with people of their choice.

There is also the remarkable story of FBI agent Robert Hanssen, the most successful Soviet double agent in modern times, who belonged to Opus Dei and whose brother-in-law, John Paul Wauck, secured a position. to write speeches for Acting Attorney General William. Barr in 1991. By this time, writes Unger, Barr was overseeing the largest mole hunt in FBI history, but presumably [was] unaware that the spy brain they were hunting was his own speech-writers brother-in-law, and that all three were closely linked to Opus Dei.

Details like this make you turn the pages. But Ungers’ willingness to include almost anything that can titillate makes this book extremely uneven, and ultimately unsatisfying.

