President Jokowi’s performance in preventing corruption from being criticized, judged even worse





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Igman Ibrahim TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in an effort to prevent the practice of corruption is considered worse than better. This can be seen in the results of the latest survey from the Indonesia Survey Institute (LSI). In LSI data, President Jokowi’s efforts to prevent corrupt practices are viewed more negatively by opinion leaders. Meanwhile, the general public tends to be divided by balanced ratings. “There are more negative ratings among opinion leaders indicating that the president’s performance in preventing corruption is getting worse than those who saying that the president’s performance in preventing corruption is improving LSI Executive Director Djayadi Hanan said on Sunday in a 2/2021 chat). Also read: Fugitive since 2013, the convicted of corruption Ervan Fajar Mandala arrested in the region of Bintaro In detail, President Jokowi’s performance in preventing corruption is seen as worsening by opinion leaders up to 32.8%. Meanwhile, those who responded the best were only 25.8%. On the other hand, other opinion leaders responded that there had been no change up to 41.1% and did not respond to 0.3%. Meanwhile, people who think President Jokowi get worse in preventing corruption are 26.2%. Slightly proportional to those who said performance improved to 28.3%. Also read: Corruption case for road project in Bengkalis, KPK detained husband and wife Meanwhile, the people who responded that there was no change were 37.5% and 8% no. “So the judgment in the eyes of opinion leaders is much worse than the judgment of the general public. And we know that general leaders are more likely to have a lot of information related to issues like this,” he said. declared Djayadi. Also read: Attorney General’s Office Steps Up Search for Assets of Asabri Corruption Suspects Abroad For information, the LSI survey focused on 2,000 respondents selected at random. The survey method was carried out by telephone with the respondents. This survey was carried out on December 20, 2020 – January 25, 2021 for opinion leaders and November-December 2020 for the public. This survey has a margin of error of approximately 2.2% with a confidence level of 95%.







